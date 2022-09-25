College FB Plus: Are Seminoles really back?

It is still WAY to early to make any definitive judgements--back to back encounters with Wake Forest, NC State and Clemson the next three weeks will provide more definitive clues--but Florida State looks like well...FSU.

A mediocre 6-13 record the past two years certainly wasn't encouraging, as was the carousel of coaches who have come through the portals since Jimbo Fisher bolted for Texas A&M.

The empty seats at Doak Campbell Stadium also was an ominous sign, as were stunning losses last season to teams such as Jacksonville State.

Through it all, Mike Norvell, now a quarter of the way through his third season running the Seminoles program preached patience.

We are now almost into October and FSU is a very content 4-0, after rolling over Boston College Saturday night, much to the delight of the first sellout at home in 7 seasons.

It's not just that FSU, which hasn't had a winning season since 2017, was winning games. It was winning them with style, almost a swagger which was a trademark of the Bobby Bowden and early Jimbo Fisher coached teams.

Not lately, however, as mediocrity and doubt has crept into the system.

Willie Taggart, hired to replace Fisher, was a disaster.

Norvell, who came to FSU from Memphis State, had a good reputation, but COVID higt and so did the other flaws in the system.

But starting with a strong opening night win against LSU and continuing through Saturday night, the Seminoles look ready for prime time again.

Beating BC was expected, but the Seminoles are likely to be tested against Wake, NC State and Clemson.

***

Who's Hot

UCLA

UCLA rolled over Colorado, 45-17 to improve to 4-0, the Bruins best start since 2015.

Kansas

The surging Jayhawks are now a stunning 4-0 after knocking off Duke on Saturday in a basketball heritage encounter, which drew a sellout crowd in Lawrence.

Tennessee

The Volunteers are back...at least in the SEC East, knocking off long time arch rival 38-33, which gave them a 4-0 start, their best beginning in six seasons.

Who's Luke Warm

USC

The Trojans won their fourth straight game this season, but the 17-14 win at Oregon State was hardly a keep-sake. ""We found a way,'' said USC coach Lincoln Riley, ""and it feels damn good."

The Trojans who had looked invincible on offense were inept against the upset-minded Beavers, finally coming up with an TD in the final minute to avoid what would have been a season-breaking upset

."That's where you separate yourself,'' said Riley who came to USC from Oklahoma this season. ""Really great teams find a way, no matter what the circumstances.

"We found a way tonight''

Who's Not

FBS teams in New England

UConn, Boston College and UMass each lost on Saturday, by a combined margin of 113-24.

The three schools have a combined record of 3-9, none of them vs. FBS opponents. The good news is that either UConn or UMass is guaranteed an FBS victory since the two teams face each other on Nov. 5th.

Oklahoma

The Sooners were stung with a 41-34 loss at home against Kansas State

Miami

Losing to Texas A&M on the road is one thing, but losing by two touchdowns at home against Middle Tennessee? Come on.

Texas

The Longhorns may be in for another rocky season if their 37-34 OT loss at Texas Tech is an accurate indicator.

And the heart of their Big 12 schedule--including powers Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Baylor still remain.

In Case You Were Wondering

Claremont-Mudd 25, Redlands 21

Alfred 31, Kalamazoo 23

Carnegie Mellon 35, Thiel 6

Wheeling Jesuit 34, Glenville State 23

If you were a Clemson fan of a certain persuasion you were very interested in the Tigers' two-point conversion attempt in their 2 OT 51-45 win over Wake Forest.

The Tigers were also 7.5 point favorites. New OT rules his season require teams in the second OT and beyond to go for a two-point conversion, which Clemson did--and failed, turning an 8-point cover bet-win into a 6-point cover loss.

Play it Again (Games of note next week)

Alabama at Arkansas--Hogs last chance to make noise this season.

Kentucky at Ole Miss--SEC warfare not involving Alabama at its best.

Oklahoma State a Baylor--Big 12 warfare not involving Oklahoma at its best.

NC State at Clemson--ACC warfare at its best

Washington at UCLA--Pac-12 warfare not involving USC at its best.