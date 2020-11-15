A Jersey Guy: DJ Winning Masters is a Big Deal

By Mark Blaudschun

He had been there before.

After all, Dustin Johnson WAS the No. 1 ranked player in the world.

And he knew what it was like to be at the top of the leader board on the final day of a Major golf tournament.

Had been there four previous times, as matter of fact.

But here was the problem that Johnson faced yesterday when he began the quest for a new title--Masters Champion.

In the four previous times that Johnson was the leader after 54 holes in a Major tournament, he came up empty each time.

Johnson's past has been characterized by epic success--and failure.

In the final round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in 2010, Johnson had squandered his third round lead by shooting an 82.

Five years later at Chambers Bay, it took him 3 putts from 18 feet in the final round to lose another U.S. Open final round lead.

And then there was a one-shot lead at Harding Park and the U.S. Open in September cost him another victory.

But Sunday looked different. It looked better.

More secure.

He had a 4 stroke lead after posting a pair of rounds of 65 at the historic Augusta National Golf Club which was staging its annual show in fall foliage, rather than Azalea blossoms, the golf world's concession to COVID-19.

His 16 under tied a 54-hole record at The Masters.

It would take a monstrous surge by a field which showed no signs of catching Johnson, who despite a few bumpy moments in the first nine before pulling away in the second line, to post a final round 68 and a five shot victory over a pair of Masters' rookies, Australian Cam Smith and Korean Sungjae Im.

At 20 under Johnson won his second major championship and his first Masters and was a tournament record.

There was some drama in the first nine, as Johnson made the turn at one under par 35 clinging to a 2 shot lead. But while everyone else wilted under the pressure of a Masters, even without patrons providing sound bites which rolled across the course, DJ simply did what he has done almost every time he has played for the past 3 years--hitter better golf shots than anyone else.

Johnson finished second to Tiger Woods in 2019 and would have been a huge favorite to win this pre-Thanksgiving, rather than Easter gala had he not tested positive for COVID-19 in October, an event which sidelined him for a couple of weeks.

Newly crowned U.S. Open Bryson DeChambeau was the flavor of the week, but he self destructed in a rain-delayed opening round on Thursday and never made a serious run.

Another contender, Rory McIlroy also imploded on Thursday with an opening round of 75 and while he absolutely sizzled the final three rounds, including a three under round of 69 on Sunday for a final total of 11 under par, he was also not in the mix.

No one really was, which made it Johnson's show, especially when he showed signs of Major fatigue in the opening holes with a series of missed fairways and putts.

But Johnson in his last 6 starts before The Masters had posted 3 seconds and two victories, was more than up for the challenge, especially on a course which was less than two hours away from his child hood home in South Carolina.

Johnson's whose pedigree now includes being NHL Hall of Fame Wayne Gretzky's son-in law has never dazzled anyone with a personality which leads to sound bites.

When he made his final putt of the weekend, he acknowledged the achievement with a smile and a slightly raised fist to the small gathering of friends, families and officials.

His emotions spilled out a bit on 18 when he shared a tear-marked hug with his caddie and younger brother Austin, as well as his wife Paulina

Still, for a variety of reasons, winning this week and under these circumstances was indeed special.

""Welcome to the club,'' said Johnson's friend and competitor Bubba Watson, acknowledging a Green Jacket ceremony which was about to unfold at the historic Butler Cabin.

"DJ was just too good at the end,'' said Smith, who set a Masters record with all four of his rounds in the 60s.

Im, through an interpreter, made a run, with a 3 under 69, -15, said, ""My goal was just to make the cut.''

Johnson, whose childhood dream was simply "to play in the Masters'' finally showed a different side at Butler Cabin, with Woods helping him slip on the coveted green jacket.

I was watching the leader board a little bit early when I bogeyed four and five,'' said Johnson. "I was nervous all day. The Masters to me was the one I wanted to win the most.

""It still feels like a dream,'' said Johnson. "But I'm here. I will remember this for the rest of my life.''

And so it came to pass, the No. 1 golfer in the world won what was for him, the No. 1 golf tournament in the world.

***

Second round career Major for Johnson. 20 under breaks a Masters record of 18 under set by Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods...Woods imploded on the famous Par 3-12th, posting a 7 over par 10....43 players finished under par. ..Andy Ogletree posted a 2 under total to finish as the low amateur.