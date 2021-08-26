Extra Points: Is the Big Ten a one-trick pony?

How deep is the Big Ten? Not very deep at all.

Mr. CFB (Tony Barnhart) and A Jersey Guy (Mark Blaudschun) both love college football, but their viewpoints are often different. We at TMG are going to explore that each week.

Topic: Is Ohio State the only true national power in the Big Ten?

A Jersey Guy

Let's start with this supposition.

Ohio State no longer focuses on competing against Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin and the other Big Ten teams.

No, the Buckeyes go into every season, paying attention to what Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma are doing.

They are competing for a national championship.

Winning the Big Ten title isn't even necessary.

And it's lonely at the top.

Want some numbers.

Other than Michigan State in 2016, Ohio State is the only Big Ten team to make it to CFB's Final 4 in its seven-year history.

The Big Ten has won two national championships in the past 24 years--both by the Buckeyes (2002, 2014).

The bottom line, Mr. CFB, is that the Big Ten is a one-show league.

Oh, Penn State and Wisconsin are fine until, they reach a certain level.

And Iowa and that team up North, Michigan and even Michigan State, have had their moments.

But not lately.

And I don't see anyone ready to sit at the adult table any time soon.

So if the Buckeyes lose at home to Oregon (a possibility) on Sept. 11, the Big Ten can put away its Final Four football banners for another season.

Mr. College Football

Jersey Guy: It's called "Recency Bias."

It describes how some people "give greater importance to the most recent event" instead of putting it into historical context.

And college football is all about historical context.

I can't argue with the numbers you presented in favor of the Ohio State Buckeyes and their recent domination of the Big Ten conference. Ohio State has had a nice run, first under Urban Meyer and now under Ryan Day. Like Clemson is the lead dog in the ACC, Alabama has won six national championships since 2009 in the SEC, Ohio State currently enjoys the same status in the Big Ten.

But it only tells half the story.

The reality is that the Big Ten goes at least eight deep in teams that could potentially make the College Football Playoff.

Let's look at the Big Ten East:

Ohio State you know.

Penn State is Penn State and James Franklin is a proven winner.

Tom Allen is doing some nice things at Indiana. Last season the Hoosiers beat Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin. They lost to Ohio State 42-35.

Michigan has won more games (964) than any school in major college football history. The school may have to make a coaching change, but the Wolverines are not going to stay down.

Let's look at the Big Ten West:

Wisconsin is as solid as they come, going to four Rose Bowls with double-digit wins in five of the last six non-COVID seasons.

Kirk Ferentz is entering his 23rd season at Iowa and could have a suRprisingly good team in 2021.

P.J. Fleck at Minnesota started 9-0 in 2019 and finished at 11-2, the most wins by the school since since 1904.

Northwestern won the division championship and played Ohio State for the conference championship in the COVID-shortened season of 2020, losing 22-14. But then the Wildcats of Pat Fitzgerald beat Auburn 35-19 in the Citrus Bowl.

And I didn't even mention Michigan State, the only Big Ten team not named Ohio State to reach the CFP (in 2016).

So the elements are there to break the stranglehold Ohio State currently has on the Big Ten. Nothing in our great game--good or bad--lasts forever. The only variable is time.