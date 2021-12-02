Extra Points: Who Will win Coaching Carousel Derby?

Now that USC, Fla and LSU have picked new coaches, who will emerge?

Tony Barnhart, Mr.CFB, and Mark Blaudschun, A Jersey Guy, both love college football, but have different perspectives.

Topic: Of the three prime time FBS schools who fired coaches this season, Fla, LSU and USC,. which newcomer on the sidelines will have the most success next season?

Mr. CFB

This is an easy one, Jersey Guy. The new coach who will have the most impact next season is Lincoln Riley of the USC Trojans.

Don't get me wrong. I like the hires at LSU (Brian Kelly) and Florida (Billy Napier). Both have the tools to be very successful coaches in the SEC.

But Riley's decision to leave Oklahoma for USC not only improves things dramatically for the Trojans, it will ultimately have an impact on the entire Pac-12 conference.

Riley's track record for recruiting and developing quarterbacks has already paid off as 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson of Los Alamitos (Calif.) announced Tuesday that he would be signing with Southern Cal.

Over the last five years there have been a number of quality quarterbacks to leave the West Coast and come to the South. Alabama's Bryce Love, Georgia''s JT Daniels, and Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei are all California kids. Spencer Rattler left Arizona and entrolled at Oklahoma. Now he's in the transfer portal.

A strong USC program playing in the College Football Playoff on a regular basis will only help the rest of the Pac-12, which has been irrelevant on the national scene for over a decade. When it becomes clear that you don't have to go East to reach the CFP, more and more of those kids will stay closer to home.

College football is better when USC and all of that great tradition is playing on a national stage. A rising tide lifts all boats and that is what Lincoln Riley is going to do for USC and the Pac-12.

A Jersey Guy

I might agree with you Mr. CFB...but

It looks to easy. Riley is avoiding the SEC for the FCS level Pac-12 and taking on Arizona and Colorado rather than Alabama, LSU, Georgia or even Texas.

That 100 million deal better produce 14-0 or those folks who paid half a million to get their kids into USC might take that free plane away.

No, I'm going back to big boy football, the SEC. But not Mr. Notre Dame in Baton Rouge,.

I'm going down to little old Florida and Billy Napier, who may be the best of the bunch at the cheapest prize.

He can coach and he can flat out recruit and now he has some nice toys to play with at Fla.

Your boys up in Athens need to be worried and so might St. Nick over in Tuscaloosa.

Who knows it might be a USC vs. Florida championship game in Los Angeles in January of 2023.