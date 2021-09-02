Extra Points: Elimination game for Clemson or Georgia?

The loser in Saturday's opener between the Bulldogs and Tigers will have some work to do.

Mr. CFB (Tony Barnhart) and A Jersey Guy (Mark Blaudschun) both love college football, but their viewpoints are often different.

We at TMG are going to explore that each week.

Topic: The loser of the Georgia-Clemson game on Saturday is in serious trouble in the national championship race.

Mr. CFB:

Jersey Guy. Are you suggesting Georgia-Clemson on Sept. 4 is an elimination game?

As one of my former coaches would say: "Not only no, but Hell no!"

Let's take the Georgia Bulldogs first. Georgia's game with Clemson is what I call a margin of victory/quality of life game.

If Georgia wins against the Tigers in Charlotte, the rest of the schedule sets up nicely. Alabama rotates off the Georgia schedule this season and has been replaced by Arkansas. It is not a stretch to say that Georgia will be favored by double digits in the rest of its regular season games. The possible exception would be the annual showdown with Florida in Jacksonville on Oct. 30.

If Georgia gets to the SEC championship game undefeated and plays Alabama, the Bulldogs could still get into the playoffs with a close loss to the Crimson Tide.

But what if Georgia loses to Clemson? There is still a path to the CFP for the Bulldogs. If Georgia runs the table and win the SEC championship game the Bulldogs will get in at 12-1.

The same is true for Clemson. Beat Georgia, run the table, and then win the ACC championship game and the Tigers are a lock for their seven straight playoff appearance. But if Clemson loses to Georgia they can still finish 12-1 and make the CFP.

Bottom line: The winner of the Georgia-Clemson game still has multiple paths to the CFP. The loser is basically down to one. It is NOT an elimination game, Jersey Guy.

Nice try, though.

A Jersey Guy:

Mr. CFB or is it Mr. SEC?

And aren't you also a widely-published author who has written a book entitled, :What It Means to Be a Bulldog'?

Let's start with this premise_the winner is in really good shape because neither team has to do much heavy lifting the remainder of the regular season.

And yes, if Georgia loses its opener,It can run table and make it to the SEC championship game with an 11-1 record

But here's where it dicey for Coach Kirby (Not So) Smart in his meetings with Alabama.

Now if the Tide has a loss and isn't in the game, they would gain a spot as the SEC champion.

But a loss to the Tide would leave the Dawgs with another 11-2 record and a spot in the Sugar Bowl or Peach Bowl, in a game the Dawgs don't give a hoot about.

Example: A loss to Texas in the Sugar Bowl and a near loss to Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl last year.

Ergo, the Dawgs need to beat Clemson.

As for those pesky Dabo led Tigers.

Again, win and all is golden.

A loss?

That would drop Clemson out of the Top 4, with all sorts of pot holes on the road back.

If the Tigers don't beat Georgia, tell me their "quality'' regular season win which puts elevates them?

South Carolina? Pitt. BC?

Even if Clemson runs the table, their highest ranked opponent right now would be No. 10 North Carolina.

That's not going to cut it either.

Even with a sweep, they could have an unbeaten and a once beaten SEC team (which defeated them) ahead of them, a possible unbeaten Ohio State and Oklahoma, a possible unbeaten or once beaten Notre Dame or even a once beaten of unbeaten Pac-12 champion.

No, a loss for either team on Saturday, means "Turn out the lights" for Clemson and sweaty palms time and tight collars for the Dawgs.