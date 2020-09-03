SI.com
A JERSEY GUY: No. 6 Georgia

Mark Blaudschun

It was all looking good for Georgia and Coach Kirby Smart.  A new offensive look with Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, not one, but two transfer experienced quarterbacks coming into the system and 7 starters returning from a defense that last season led the FBS in fewest points allowed.

What could go wrong?

Well, COVID-19 arrived and has not gone away.

 One of the two QBs, Wake Forest Transfer Jamie Newman, the projected starter, opted out of his final season to avoid COVID issues and prepare for the NFL draft.

The second transfer, J.T. Daniels of USC, is coming off a knee injury and still has not yet been cleared to practice.

But this is still Georgia, which means that instead of Final Four tough they slid down a few slots, but still will be a force in the SEC East, which means in the national champonship race.

Mark Blaudschun

Irish will play a historic 2020 season as a full-time member of the ACC.

Tigers lose all but six starters from a national championship team. Can they rebuild and challenge in the SEC West?

