A Jersey Guy: No. 5 Georgia

The Bulldog will get tested early and late.

Georgia faces one of its biggest challenges in its opener against Clemson .

Win that game and the Bulldogs are likely to be favored in each of their remaining 11 regular season game.

Coach Kirby Smart' team should win the SEC East again and QB JT Daniels may indeed be ready to emerge as a star.

There is talent everywhere, but.

The but, of course, is the Clemson game in Charlotte on Sept. 4. It close to a winner take all for both teams, but Georgia can lose and still recover enough by winning the remainder of its regular season games and beating a team such as Alabama in the SEC title game.

Anything is very possible, but beating Clemson seems almost essential.

The offense will have to lead the team and protect a defense which is offering on the job training as the season unfolds.