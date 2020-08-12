TMG Sports
Top Stories
Chris Dufresne
Herb Gould
Tony Barnhart

A JERSEY GUY: Harvard's Murphy Enjoying Life in Slow Lane

Mark Blaudschun

|Tim Murphy didn't hesitate with the answer when he heard the question.

"This,'' said Murphy, who has been coaching football at Harvard for the past 26 seasons, "would have been my last day off until Thanksgiving. There would have been 12 to 14 hour days. It would have been fun.''

For most of the summer, Murphy's definition of fun has taken more traditional forms.

When the Ivy League, as it did in March with winter and spring sports, shut down fall sports, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it created a domino movement  which closed college sports.

The Ivy League did the same thing last month, postponing all fall sports until further notice because of COVID-19 concerns.

The trickle down affect among FBS and Power 5 conferences began flowing with more force this week.

"It's been different to say the least,'' said Murphy who contends the Ivy League absolutely did the right thing for the right  reasons in the spring and did the same thing last month.""I am spending more time with my family. I've had weekends off. 

But I'm ready to go now and we're going to have to make some adjustments. But that's good. I look (at college football) and I see chaos.''

Murphy is trying to stay connected with his players and recruits through zoom and virtual meetings, but it is a new world and the short term future has little forecast of football returning any time soon.

""Spring football right now isn't an option,'' he said, "because the policy at Harvard is no activities unless the students are on campus. Right now that is not the case. It can change, but right now the earliest we can restart (football) will be next summer.''

For a football junkie--at any level--such as Murphy, that is tough to accept. "The last time I went a season without football, '' he said was in 1968 (when he was 12 years old). 

Murphy said he was recently on a zoom call with some of his former players and was talking about the  time gap  in Crimson football.

""It could work out that we will have  gone from November of 2019 (before the Yale game) until September of next year between PRACTICES,, '' said Murphy.

Murphy is not complaining, just observing. His life has a calmness to it

 He lives in on campus housing.. ""My commute to work is about a 90 second bike ride to Harvard Stadium'' he said. 

He keeps in touch with his players, past, present and future and he waits.

What he doesn't do is worry--at least about football COVID-19 issues.

And that's not bad at all.

Comments

Mark Blaudschun

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A JERSEY GUY: When Did Nebraska become CFB's Bad Boy?

All of a sudden Nebraska football has  become the class rebel. When and how did that happen?

Mark Blaudschun

If the ACC and Big 12 decide not to play, would the SEC go it alone? Commissioner Greg Sankey skeptical of that option.

If the ACC and Big 12 decide not to play, would the SEC go it alone? Commissioner Greg Sankey skeptical of that option.

Tony Barnhart

Why the Big Ten and Pac-12 Decided Pandemic Football Was Too Dangerous.

With Covid-19 still raging and many players expressing fears, two conferences decided sports are too risky.

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: Nebraska Testing Big Ten Shutdown Edict

This week has produced some bizarre moments, but none stranger than Nebrraska Coach Scott Frost's suggestion that the Huskers become free agents for a season.

Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: Is Big Ten Ready to Pull Plug on CFB  season?

Will the Big Ten be the front runner in college football again and shut down for the season?

Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: Big Ten Players and Coaches Sent to Time Out by Presidents

The Big Ten Presidents sent a message to the players and coaches by their decision to suspend fall football.

Mark Blaudschun

To Play or Not to Play: College Football Inches Closer to Decision

Pro sports has unified decision-making process. In college football, it's not that simple.

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: Chaos Taking over as Power 5 Conferences Struggle to Make Decisions

With the world of college football in turmoil because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CFB leadership is having difficulty deciding its next move.

Mark Blaudschun

Sankey on Twitter: Biggest lesson he's learned is to take time in making big decisions.

Sankey on Twitter: Biggest lesson he's learned is to take time in making big decisions.

Tony Barnhart

A JERSEY GUY: SEC Fear of Fan Reaction To Shutdown is Real

The tide may be flowing against the SEC in playing CFB this season, but there are many factors involved.

Mark Blaudschun