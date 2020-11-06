SI.com
A Jersey Guy Pick Six: Week 10

Mark Blaudschun

Finally, in Week 10 EVERYONE in college football is playing--or at least trying to play.  We continue with our quest to stay on the northern side of .500.

The Games

Michigan -3 at Indiana

Maryland -25 at Penn State

Arizona State at USC, O/U 57.5

Nebraska plus 3.5 at Northwestern

Florida vs. Georgia O/U 52.5

Kansas at Oklahoma -38

The Picks

Michigan at Indiana

Michigan may be an average team against Michigan State and Ohio State, but against the rest of the Big Ten the Wolverines are monsters.  Taking Michigan giving the points.

Michigan 31, Indiana 20

Maryland at Penn State 

Maryland looked horrible against Northwestern, much better against Minnesota. Penn State is a stunning 0-2. Nittany Lions will win, but by 25? Don't think so. Taking Maryland.

Penn State 38, Maryland 20

Arizona State at USC

Pac-12 opener at 9 a.m. Pacific time. We say neither team will be awake enough to score a lot of points. Taking the Under.

USC 21, Arizona State  14

Nebraska at Northwestern  

Nebraska as UNDERDOG to Northwestern. I can understand it, I guess, but not buying it yet. Taking the Huskers as underdogs.

 Nebraska 21, Northwestern 20

Florida vs. Georgia

SEC East is at stake. Georgia looks vulnerable, Florida is hungry. Both have a loss. Loser is gone. Like defense to rule in this game. Taking the Under.

Florida 21, Georgia 17

Kansas at Oklahoma 

Oklahoma has its offense in full throttle. Kansas is hapless. OU covers by halftime.

Oklahoma 55, Kansas 10  

Last week: 4-2

Season To Date: 28-19-1

Comments

Mark Blaudschun

Florida, Dan Mullen trying to break through after three straight losses to Georgia.

Tony Barnhart

