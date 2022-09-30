A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 5

A little better, but still well below what we need to accomplish, so let's carry on.

The picks:

Washington at UCLA, O/U 65

A pair of teams who have somewhat surprisingly emerged as Pac-12 contenders. Not sure who has the upper edge, but will take a chance that both teams will show up. Still taking the Under at 65 seems the safe way to go.

UCLA 28, Washington 24

Michigan at IOWA, O/U 43

Iowa has yet to prove it can score points against quality opponents, yet the Hawkeyes know how to play defense. Another O/U choice and at 43, it will be close, but we will take the Under.

Michigan 31, Iowa 10

OLE MISS giving 6.5 points vs. Kentucky

Kentucky is good, playing at home, but Ole Miss won't blink and will make it tough. us. Ole Miss covers.

Ole Miss 24, Kentucky 17

Northwestern at PENN STATE, giving 25.5

Nittany Lions have some heavy lifting to do in a few weeks, but not against the Wildcats. Penn State wins and covers.

Penn State 45, Northwestern 14

Oklahoma State at BAYLOR, O/U 55

Last team with ball, wins type of game, but OSU plays enough defense to make the Under at 55 the way to go.

Oklahoma State 30, Baylor 24

Arizona State at USC, O/U /61.5

Trojans offense slowed down last week at Oregon State. That won't happen against the Wildcats. Still, that's a lot of points and USC defense isn't that bad. Taking the Under

USC 45, Arizona State 13

Home team in Caps

Last Week ATS: 2-4

Season to DATE ATS: 9-14-1