A Jersey Guy Pick Six: Week 14

The Games

Florida minus 17.5 at Tennessee

Clemson minus 22 at Virginia Tech

Ohio State minus 24 at Michigan State

Syracuse at Notre Dame minus 32

Alabama minus 25 at LSU

BYU at Coastal Carolina plus 10

The Picks

Florida at Tennessee

Gators are merely tuning up for SEC title match against Alabama in a few weeks, Tennessee is ready for next year. Take Gators giving the points

Florida 41, Tennessee 14

Clemson at Virginia Tech

Tigers need to wrap up ACC season and then take a week off to prepare for their rematch with Notre Dame in ACC championship game. Clemson rolls. Game on.

Clemson 49, Virginia Tech 17

Ohio State at Michigan State

Just getting this game played was a challenge in COVID-19 world Buckeyes also need to make some statements. They will. Ohio State covers easily.

Ohio State 47, Michigan state 14

Syracuse at Notre Dame

Irish win this and they have a week off and then a date with Clemson. Syracuse is ready for basketball season. Irish stomp and romp, but don't quite cover.

Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 14

Alabama at LSU

Tide tuning up for its Final Four run. Who knows what LSU will offer, but not enough to cover. Taking the Tide and giving the points.

Alabama 48, LSU 17

BYU at Coastal Carolina

Love this last minute match up of Group of 5 unbeatens, with Game Day on site. Coastal Carolina can play with the big boys, taking the points, but not the win.

BYU 34, Coastal Carolina 27

Last week: 2-3

Season To Date:39-29-1