A Jersey Guy Pick Six: Week 14
Mark Blaudschun
The Games
Florida minus 17.5 at Tennessee
Clemson minus 22 at Virginia Tech
Ohio State minus 24 at Michigan State
Syracuse at Notre Dame minus 32
Alabama minus 25 at LSU
BYU at Coastal Carolina plus 10
The Picks
Florida at Tennessee
Gators are merely tuning up for SEC title match against Alabama in a few weeks, Tennessee is ready for next year. Take Gators giving the points
Florida 41, Tennessee 14
Clemson at Virginia Tech
Tigers need to wrap up ACC season and then take a week off to prepare for their rematch with Notre Dame in ACC championship game. Clemson rolls. Game on.
Clemson 49, Virginia Tech 17
Ohio State at Michigan State
Just getting this game played was a challenge in COVID-19 world Buckeyes also need to make some statements. They will. Ohio State covers easily.
Ohio State 47, Michigan state 14
Syracuse at Notre Dame
Irish win this and they have a week off and then a date with Clemson. Syracuse is ready for basketball season. Irish stomp and romp, but don't quite cover.
Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 14
Alabama at LSU
Tide tuning up for its Final Four run. Who knows what LSU will offer, but not enough to cover. Taking the Tide and giving the points.
Alabama 48, LSU 17
BYU at Coastal Carolina
Love this last minute match up of Group of 5 unbeatens, with Game Day on site. Coastal Carolina can play with the big boys, taking the points, but not the win.
BYU 34, Coastal Carolina 27
Last week: 2-3
Season To Date:39-29-1