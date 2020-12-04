SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneTony BarnhartMark Blaudschunherb-gouldTMG Maven
Search

A Jersey Guy Pick Six: Week 14

Mark Blaudschun

The Games

Florida minus 17.5 at Tennessee

Clemson minus 22 at Virginia Tech

Ohio State minus 24 at Michigan State

Syracuse at Notre Dame minus 32

Alabama minus 25 at LSU

BYU at Coastal Carolina plus 10

The Picks

Florida at Tennessee

Gators are merely tuning up for SEC title match against Alabama in a few weeks, Tennessee is ready for next year. Take Gators giving the points

Florida 41, Tennessee 14  

Clemson at Virginia Tech

Tigers need to wrap up ACC season and then take a week off to prepare for their rematch with Notre Dame in ACC championship game.  Clemson rolls. Game on.

Clemson 49, Virginia Tech 17  

Ohio State at Michigan State  

Just getting this game played was a challenge in COVID-19 world Buckeyes  also need to make some statements.  They will. Ohio State covers easily.

Ohio State 47, Michigan state 14 

Syracuse at Notre Dame  

Irish win this and they have a week off and then a date with Clemson. Syracuse is ready for basketball season. Irish stomp and romp, but don't quite cover.

Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 14  

Alabama at LSU  

Tide tuning up for its Final Four run. Who knows what LSU will offer, but not enough to cover. Taking the Tide and giving the points.

Alabama  48, LSU 17 

  

BYU at Coastal Carolina  

Love this last minute match up of Group of 5 unbeatens, with Game Day on site. Coastal Carolina can play with the big boys, taking the points, but not the win.

BYU 34, Coastal Carolina 27  

Last week: 2-3

Season To Date:39-29-1

Comments

Mark Blaudschun

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 14

Texas A&M-Auburn key game. Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson & Notre Dame aim to cover big lines.

Herb Gould

Florida, Alabama will clinch spots in the SEC championship game. Texas A&M on upset alert against Auburn.

Florida, Alabama will clinch spots in the SEC championship game. Texas A&M on upset alert against Auburn.

Tony Barnhart

Forget the Conspiracy Theory: Michigan Will Show Up at Ohio State

Wolverines cherish opportunity to play Buckeyes, won't duck The Game. Especially now.

Herb Gould

A Jersey Guy: ACC angling for multiple Final Fourth berths

The ACC's decision to basically close down the conference race after Saturday was premature and wrong

Mark Blaudschun

Top eight teams remain the same in the new CFP rankings. Ohio State still at No. 4 despite 4-0 record.

Top eight teams remain the same in the new CFP rankings. Ohio State still at No. 4 despite 4-0 record.

Tony Barnhart

No Better Time to Try an Eight-Team Playoff

An expanded college-football playoff would go viral. And give teams a chance.

Herb Gould

A Jersey Guy: ACC needs more direction--now

The end of the ACC football schedule is a train wreck.

Mark Blaudschun

TMG Newsmaker of The Week: Sarah Fuller, Jaret Patterson

Unusual week in unusual season produced unusual stars

Mark Blaudschun

Luicci's College Football Plus: Week 13 Recap

Pac-12 Continues To Shoot Itself In the Foot On And Off The Field

Tom Luicci

Missing a West Coast Pal Amid Oregon & Cal Missed Opportunities

Black Friday was a Pac-12 debacle day right up Chris Dufresne's alley

Herb Gould