A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 16

The Games

Notre Dame plus 10.5 vs. Clemson

Alabama vs. Florida O/U 74.5

Tulsa at Cincinnati O/U 45.5

Oregon vs. USC O/U 64.5

Texas A&M minus 14 vs Tennessee

The Picks

Ohio State minus 20.5 vs. Northwestern

OSU has something to prove and needs style points as well as a W. They will get both, although Northwestern will put up a bit of a fight. Taking Buckeyes to cover.

Ohio State 42, Northwestern 17

Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Have gone back and fourth on this all week. There is no doubt in my mind that Clemson is going to win the rematch. But by double digits?

We say yes, if barely in the last few minutes. Taking Clemson giving the points.

Clemson 31, Notre Dame 17

'Alabama vs. Florida

Again, there is no doubt in mind that Alabama will win the game, but by how much and how many points will be scored.

We will take a chance this game won't get past the mid 70s. Taking the Under

Alabama 41, Florida 24

Tulsa at Cincinnati

Lots of rust on Cincinnati, but weather could be a factor. Still, the Bearcats are better and need to win big to get to a New Year's Six game-maybe the Peach vs. Georgia.

Taking the Over.

Cincinnati 31, Tulsa 20

Oregon at USC

Trojans have been lucky all season and have scored points. Oregon has scored, but not been lucky. Taking the Over.

USC 38, Oregon 31

Texas A&M at Tennessee

Aggies have an outside chance at Final Four, but need a Big Win. Why not. Taking A&M giving the points.

Texas A&M 43, Tennessee 21

Last Week: 2-4

Season To Date: 46-34-1