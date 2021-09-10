A Jersey Guy: Pick 6, Week 2

We started the season cautiously, with no outrageous predictions, hiding under the cover of O/U bets. We were rewarded with a tepid 3-3 record.

Time to dive into the deep end.

The Games

Pitt minus 3.5 at Tennessee

Rutgers minus 2 at Syracuse

Toledo plus 16 at Notre Dame

Air Force minus 5.5 at Navy

Buffalo plus 13.5 at Nebraska

Michigan minus 7 vs. Washington (Ann Arbor)

The Picks

Pitt minus 3.5 at Tennessee

Panthers rolle d over UMass in a "scrimmage'' in its opener, while the Volunteers romped over hapless Bowling Green.

Both teams show real colors in what is being called the Johnny Majors bowl ( coached at both schools).

Pitt covers late

Pitt 24, Tennessee 13

Rutgers minus 2 at Syracuse

Old Big East rivalry.

Rutgers is getting better, Syracuse is getting worse.

Rutgers in a romp.

Rutgers 35, Syracuse 14

Toledo plus 16 at Notre Dame

Trap game for Notre Dame, which is coming off an emotional win over FSU on a short work week.

Toledo is loaded and dangerous in any situation, which makes it even more dangerous. Irish will pull it out, but it won't be easy.

Notre Dame 27, Toledo 20

Air Force minus 5.5 at Navy.

Emotional game on 20 year anniversary of 9-11 tragedy. Air Force is only average this year while Navy has looked pathetic for more than a year.

Air Force 41, Navy 24

Buffalo plus 13.5 at Nebraska

Nebraska bounced back from its loss to Illinois with an easy win over FCS Fordham. Buffalo is another matter, a force to be feared. Can you say upset? Maybe

Nebraska 21, Buffalo 20

Michigan minus 7 vs. Washington

Michigan looked like, well, Michigan in its opening win over Western Michgan, while the Huskies were upset at home by Montana. Yikes.

Michigan can win by more than a TD, right?

Michigan will win by more than a TD.

Michigan 45, Washington 21

Last week's record: 3-3

Season to date: 3-3