A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 2

First the good news. We started out 5-1 that guy named The Locksmith was 2-4, so he has to play catch up.

Week 2 offers some interesting games, but we're trying to build up our record for the inevitable fall flop.

So here goes.

Alabama vs. TEXAS, O/U 64.5

The Tide is going to win and score as many points as it needs, but we wonder what the Texas offense can produce. We're guessing not much. Taking the Under.

Alabama 45, Texas 14

South Carolina getting 8.5 points vs. ARKANSAS

We think South Carolina is an SEC sleeper every bit as much as Arkansas. The Hogs might win this game, but we think the Gamecocks keep it close. Taking South Carolina getting the 8.5.

Arkansas 25, South Carolina 20

NOTRE DAME giving 20.5 vs. Marshall

Notre Dame is a very, very good team and is 0-2 in its last two games against good, Oklahoma State and Ohio State. Marcus Freeman's home debut in South Bend. Somebody is going to have to pay the bill and it's going to be Marshall. Taking the Irish, giving the points.

Notre Dame 38, Marshall 12.

Texas A&M giving 18.5 vs. Appalachian State

Aggies need to get some style points for the voters to move up in the rankings befor they take on Miami..and then Alabama. App State used up a lot of energy in losing a shootout to North Carolina last week. Life on the road will be tougher. No upset special this week, taking A &M in a romp.

Texas A&M 41, Appalachian State 14

FlORIDA getting 5 points vs. Kentucky

What's with the Gators being underdogs at home. Didn't buy it last week vs. Utah, not buying it this week vs. Kentucky.

Florida covers and wins straight up, 31-25

OKLAHOMA giving 33.5 vs. Kent State

OU not getting much respect from voters, which means its pile on time vs. a MAC opponent like Kent State, which just wants to cash a pay check. It will but it won't be fun.

Oklahoma covers by halftime.

Oklahoma 51, Kent State 7

Home team in CAPS

Record Last Week ATS: 5-1

Record ATS for Season: 5-1