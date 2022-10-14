A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 7

Let's cut to the chase. The first half of the 2022 CFB season was a wipe out for us in terms of beating the spread.

Now its crunch time. In our mind we are 0-0, although the real numbers say 11-24-1.

So let's get into it:

The Games

Kansas vs. OKLAHOMA,O/U 62.5

Can't figure out Oklahoma, but a team which lost 47-0 last week to Texas, but is a touchdown favorite over Kansas? Not touching that line, but we think OU has to improve its defense somewhat and Kansas is do for a let down. And oh, yes, Kansas is 5--0-1 against the spread this year. Taking the Under

Oklahoma 34, Kansas 21

Buffalo minus 17.5 at UMASS

Buffalo has been a solid team vs spread 4-1-1) and UMass is still UMass. TakingBuffalo giving pointes.

Buffalo 31, UMass 10

Vanderbilt at GEORGIA, O/U 58.5

Dawgs need style points, especially with defense. Easy game to cover.

Georgia 42, Vanderbilt 7

NC State plus 3.5 vs. SYRACUSE-

Wolfpack will get tested in this one, but not buying Syracuse as a favorite. Taking State

getting those points.

NC State 27, Syracuse 24

Nebraska plus 13.5 at PURDUE

Nebraska has been horrible vs. spread (1-5) this season, but Purdue is coming off a big win at Maryland and will have a let down. One last chance with the Huskers, than we're done with them.

Nebraska 24, Purdue 21

Clemson minus 3.5 at FSU

Clemson is more than a field goal better than FSU.

Clemson 38, FSU 24

Last week ATS: 1-5

SEASON TO DATE ATS: 11-24-1

HOME TEAM IN CAPS