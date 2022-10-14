A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 7
Let's cut to the chase. The first half of the 2022 CFB season was a wipe out for us in terms of beating the spread.
Now its crunch time. In our mind we are 0-0, although the real numbers say 11-24-1.
So let's get into it:
The Games
Kansas vs. OKLAHOMA,O/U 62.5
Can't figure out Oklahoma, but a team which lost 47-0 last week to Texas, but is a touchdown favorite over Kansas? Not touching that line, but we think OU has to improve its defense somewhat and Kansas is do for a let down. And oh, yes, Kansas is 5--0-1 against the spread this year. Taking the Under
Oklahoma 34, Kansas 21
Buffalo minus 17.5 at UMASS
Buffalo has been a solid team vs spread 4-1-1) and UMass is still UMass. TakingBuffalo giving pointes.
Buffalo 31, UMass 10
Vanderbilt at GEORGIA, O/U 58.5
Dawgs need style points, especially with defense. Easy game to cover.
Georgia 42, Vanderbilt 7
NC State plus 3.5 vs. SYRACUSE-
Wolfpack will get tested in this one, but not buying Syracuse as a favorite. Taking State
getting those points.
NC State 27, Syracuse 24
Nebraska plus 13.5 at PURDUE
Nebraska has been horrible vs. spread (1-5) this season, but Purdue is coming off a big win at Maryland and will have a let down. One last chance with the Huskers, than we're done with them.
Nebraska 24, Purdue 21
Clemson minus 3.5 at FSU
Clemson is more than a field goal better than FSU.
Clemson 38, FSU 24
Last week ATS: 1-5
SEASON TO DATE ATS: 11-24-1
HOME TEAM IN CAPS