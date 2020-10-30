A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 9

Finally, a break through week in which we went 5-1 and established some distance above the .500 mark.

Let's Carry On.

The Games

Michigan State at Michigan, O/U 52

Indiana at Rutgers, plus 11

Memphis at Cincinnati O/U 55.5

Texas at Oklahoma State O/U 58.5

Mississippi State at Alabama, -31

LSU at Auburn O/U 65

The Picks

Michigan State at Michigan

Michigan may be better than people think, Michigan State may be worse, but weather could be a factor as well, which means not as much offense. Taking the Under.

Michigan 28, Michigan State 14

Indiana at Rutgers

A pair of unbeaten Big Ten teams in November, with the winner at least tying for the top in the Big Ten East? Who would have guessed.

Indiana is decent, Rutgers may also fall into that category, which means we like a home under dog getting points. Rutgers in an upset?

Rutgers 31, Indiana 28

Memphis at Cincinnati

Cincinnati is a Top 10 team with a real chance of getting a New Year's Six Bowl bid (Fiesta, Peach?). Memphis dangerous. Like a point show in this one. Taking the Over.

Cincinnati 35, Memphis 31

Texas at Oklahoma State

Texas needs this win to stay semi-relevant. Oklahoma State is a Big 12 sleeper which plays good defense. No offense shootout in this one is our guess. Taking the Under.

Oklahoma State 27, Texas 21

Mississippi State at Alabama

Alabama can handle injuries at WR by simply putting in new talent. It can also handle a Miss State team that has major problems. Roll Tide, giving the points.

Alabama 48, Miss State 10

LSU at Auburn

The numbers suggest last team with ball wins, but we don't think it will be as offensive as many people project. Taking the Under.

LSU 30, Auburn 27

Last week: 5-1

Season to Date: 24-17-1