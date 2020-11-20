A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 12

The Games

Cincinnati minus 5.5 at UCF

Liberty at North Carolina State O/U 66.5

Wisconsin minus 7.5 at Northwestern

Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma O/U 59

Indiana plus 20.5 at Ohio State

Clemson at FSU O/U 63

The Picks

Cincinnati at UCF

Showdown game in AAC. Cincinnati needs to win and win big. The Bearcats should do that, but big? Maybe, but by more than 6.5 points, which is why we like them, giving the points.

Cincinnati 38, UCF 28

Liberty at North Carolina State

Intriguing non-conference game to see just how good Liberty really is. NC State will be the best team Liberty has played. Looking for an offensive shootout. Taking the Over.

North Carolina State 45, Liberty 41

Wisconsin at Northwestern

A pair of unbeatens in the Big Ten West? Who would have guessed. Like Northwestern as home underdogs, getting a touchdown. Half point could be the difference.

Wisconsin 27 Northwestern 21

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

Saturday Night Big 12 Battle with defense optional. Sounds like last team with ball wins, type of game. Taking the Over.

Oklahoma 42, Oklahoma State 37

Indiana at Ohio State

A pair of unbeatens in Big Ten East? Who would have guessed. Like Indiana getting almost 3 TDs. Taking the Hoosiers and the points.

Ohio State 38, Indiana 21

Clemson vs. Florida State

FSU is a 35.5 point underdog at home. Wow. Who would have guessed that. Temped to take the Seminoles, but think I will stick with the Over, hoping that FSU shows some offensive life.

Clemson 55, FSU 14

Last week: 4-1

Season To Date: 35-23-1