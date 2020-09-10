TMG NEWSMAKER OF THE WEEK: Lincoln Riley

In 3 years at Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley has proven he can win games (38), although "big'' games might be a debatable issue.

He has proven he can coach QBs--two Heisman Trophy winners.

He has shown he is not afraid to create his own footprint, by publicly expressing his concerns about his team playing in this pandemic summer.

And now, Lincoln Riley has shown that deep down he is a football coach, by announcing that once the regular season began, Oklahoma would not reveal the number of positive CoVID-19 cases on their roster.

"I think we're to the point now where we're playing games and obviously any active case or contact trace is going to have game repercussions," Riley said. "So, just like we would with an injury, we made the decision to not broadcast that. I know we've been probably the most transparent school in the country up until then, but you don't want to give your team a competitive disadvantage, so we're not going to do that."

Whoops.

"Competitive disadvantage'' when talking about COVID cases?

Equating a sprained ankle with a pandemic which is a social issue and is an "INFECTIOUS'' disease which has killed nearly 200,000 Americans?

The issue of right or wrong, proper or improper will be debated for the remainder of the season and beyond.

That's a different ball game.

For now, by making his latest public utterance, Lincoln Riley is TMG's Newsmaker of the Week.

