A JERSEY GUY: No. 9 LSU

The latest defection came on Sunday when All American wide receiever Ja'Marr Chase opted out for the season.

Any other program which lost a quality player like that (Biletnikoff winner as best WR) AND lost a Heisman Trophy winning QB AND lost its passing game coordinator AND was returning only 3 offensive starters would be in deep deep trouble or in a major rebuilding mode.

But this LSU, with the boundless enthusiasm of Coach O (Ed Oregeron), a veteran defense with DC Bo Pellini making a return appearance.

And there is enough offense, led by redshirt junior QB Myles Brennan to make more than a splash in the SEC race.

Maybe not at the top, but Top 10.

Don't bet against it.