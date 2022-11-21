Skip to main content
TMG Newsmaker of Week: Max Duggan

TCU quarterback piling up some Heisman highlights.

He is not on many Heisman lists-yet.

But that could change for Max Duggan over the next few weeks.

Certainly, the TCU quarterback has had some Heisman moments in what is still an unbeaten and Cinderella season for the Horned Frogs.

It was again that way on Saturday afternoon when TCU kicker Griffin Kell booted a 40-yard game-winning field goal as the clock ticked to zero, giving the Frogs a 29-28 win over Baylor. 

