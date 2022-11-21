TMG Newsmaker of Week: Max Duggan

He is not on many Heisman lists-yet.

But that could change for Max Duggan over the next few weeks.

Certainly, the TCU quarterback has had some Heisman moments in what is still an unbeaten and Cinderella season for the Horned Frogs.

It was again that way on Saturday afternoon when TCU kicker Griffin Kell booted a 40-yard game-winning field goal as the clock ticked to zero, giving the Frogs a 29-28 win over Baylor.

Kell was the hero, but Duggan was the STAR.

Consider this.

Duggan passed for 327 yards and a TD and rushed for 50 yards leading the way as TCU scored 9 points in the last 2:07, including a 90 yard scoring drive which left the Frogs two points short--and potential losers after the two point extra point conversion failed.

No problem. After the TCU defense forced a Baylor punt, the Frogs started on their own 31 with 1:34 left. Duggan led the march down field, including a picture perfect arrival of the field goal team on the field with no time outs left and the clock ticking down.

For most of that Duggan deserves the credit, which is why he is TMG's Neswsmaker of The Week.