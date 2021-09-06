September 6, 2021
TMG Newsmaker of the Week: McKenzie Milton

The FSU QB did everything but win the game.
The FSU QB did everything but win the game.

The only thing missing was a fairy tale ending as the clock approached midnight on a wild Sunday night.

Alas, it did  and the story line for Florida State back-up quarterback McKenzie Milton was not the happy ending that the crowd at FSU and the ESPN broadcast crew tried to project.

Ironically, there was a wide left field goal as part of the script in FSU's 41-38 overtime loss to Notre Dame, which probably prompted a heavenly "dag-gummit'' from Bobby Bowden.

But the main story line on Sunday was written by an FSU quarterback named McKenzie Milton, who was three years removed from a catastrophic knee injury which had doctors concerned about Mllton walking again, much less playing football.

But Milton did return, coming in for seemingly only one play after FSU starter Jordan Travis had to leave the game for a play after his helmet was knocked off.

  Travis never returned as Milton, a quarterback good enough to receive Heisman Trophy votes when he was running the UCF offense in 2018, dodged, weaved and improvised as he led FSU to  a comeback which forced the game into overtime.

It was a script out of Hollywood, with his parents playing cameo roles from the stands.

It didn't end the way FSU fans or Milton hoped, but it was a story for the ages and for that, McKenzie Milton is TMG's Newsmaker of the Week.

