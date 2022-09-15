A Jersey Guy:  Are you upset with ND?

His record this season is 0-2.

His record in one game last season was 0-1.

Welcome to South Bend Marcus Freeman, who is now part of history books--no Notre Dame coach has ever begun his career with three consecutive losses.

The latest setback--losing to Marshall of the suddenly sizzling hot Atlantic Sun Conference--in Freeman's home debut with the Irish was latest misstep in what was a crazy college football weekend.

But there is a bigger picture here--in South Bend---and across the vast ever changing landscape of college football.

What was missing from Freeman's resume when he was elevated from the roll of defensive coordinator on Brian Kelly's staff was experience as a head coach.

Anywhere, at any level.

That's a tough gap to fill in at any FBS school.

At Notre Dame, it may be close to mission impossible.

Yes, Freeman was a talented X's and O's defensive coordinator, yes, he was and is a great recruiter and yes, he had the support of staff and the players, which is sometimes a danger zone when making hiring decisions.

But being the football coach at ND is a 24-7 operation. Even experienced legends such as Ara Parseghian conceded that coaching under the spotlight of the Golden Dome can not be prepared for in almost any circumstance, even with multiple years of experience.

Notre Dame has lost 2 games this season so they are out of the CFP picture, which as an independent puts them in position in which new goals have to be created on a week by week basis.

They are also short in talent at QB, running back, and wide receiver.

The Irish should be favored in their next two games against California and North Carolina,, but they could also be 0-4 and not that many people would be stunned.

The Irish are not alone in their misery

At Texas A&M, an equally stunning home loss to Appalachian State has Aggie fans in a state of unrest, especially since a Miami team that is reportedly on the rise is the next visitor to College Station this week.

A Hurricane upset and two game losing streak will put A&M coach Jimbo Fisher in the uncomfortable job of justifying his job--and his 100 million dollar contract.

At Nebraska it is worse. A loss to the third Sunbelt spoiler, Georgia Southern, was more than enough for the Husker administration to swallow an additional $7.5 million in buying out Scott Frost's contract.

All the Huskers face this week is old rival Oklahoma.

So it has gone thus far in a college football season which creates its own docudrama on a weekly basis, sometimes in the most unexpected areas.