A Jersey Guy: No. 4 Ohio State

The Buckeyes carry the banner of the Big Ten

Maybe its wishful thinking by the media and certainly Ohio State fans.

Only 11 starters return from last season's team which was blown out by Alabama in the national championship game.

Included among the missing are QB Justin Fields, and Trey Sermon. There are only 4 starters returning on defense.

But this is Ohio State. The Buckeyes simply restock their talent shelve and move on

QB will be the issue and Coach Ryan Day, a true QB whisperer, must hope that redshirt freshmen C.J Stroud or Jack Miller III will emerge as the leader of the offense.

The Buckeyes open with a Big Ten game at Minnesota and must deal with Oregon on Sept. 11.

They can't stumble or they will be in the also ran pile very quickly.

Still, the Buckeye program has some equity. OSU will stay our Final Four until someone bumps them out.