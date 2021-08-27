A Jersey Guy: No. 1 Oklahoma

The Sooners haven't won a national championship in 20 years, but that drought will end this season.

Oklahoma, where the wins come sweeping down the plains, has always been about winning..

Since winning the national championship in 2000, the Sooners have picked up 14 conference championships.

They have won 45 games in the last 4 years.

Anything less than a double digit win season is considered a failure--which is why last year's 9-2 mark sticks in the craw of Sooner Coach Lincoln Riley and the Sooner faithful.

This year will be different.

They have the Coach in Riley, who could be bound for the NFL before he reaches the SEC.

They have QB Spencer Rattler who was a star as a freshman and could be Heisman winner as a sophomore.

They can score anywhere, anytime on anybody.

Defensively has been a touchy subject, but that's changed since DC Alex Grinch arrived from Ohio State a couple of years ago.

The schedule is more cupcake than challenging--especially if the Sooners win them all, which they should, with apologies to Iowa State.

All of which should put the Sooners in Indianapolis in January for a showdown with Alabama.

Roll Tide?

Not this time.

You're doing fine Oklahoma. Your OK.