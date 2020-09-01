SI.com
A JERSEY GUY: No. 8 Oklahoma State

Mark Blaudschun

It's been tough being Mike Gundy the past few years. 

The Oklahoma State coach has had social media issues with his own players, as well as dealing with the presence of perennial Top 5 team Oklahoma in his own geographic footprint.

Competitively, the past few years have been tough for Gundy and the Cowboys against OU.

Sooner Coach Lincoln Riley has not only produced CFB playoff quality teams, but Heisman Trophy winners and finalists.

Ou has won 5 straight Big 12 titles and is favored to make it 6.  

Gundy has been at OSU for 15 seasons and is 2-13 vs. the Sooners. He is also coming off 7-6 and 8-5 records, so it could be another tough season in Stillwater.

Then again, maybe not.

 Nineteen starters are returning including the country's leading returning rusher and a Heisman front runner in Chuba Hubbard.

The Cowboys have 10 starters returning on defense, but still need to improve. 

Clearly, Oklahoma State can make a run at the Big 12 title

But Texas is still in the league, as well as Oklahoma

. If you have been paying attention to the Sweet 16 countdown, the Sooners have not been mentioned yet.

Oops or Finally?

You make the call.

Mark Blaudschun

