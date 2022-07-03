Skip to main content
A Jersey Guy: Penn State started the earthquake

A Jersey Guy: Penn State started the earthquake

If Penn in State had not joined the Big Ten, the CFB world would look much different

If Penn in State had not joined the Big Ten, the CFB world would look much different

We waste much time lamenting about the loss of moral focus in college athletics with the latest seism  tic move of UCLA and USC moving from the Pac-12 to Big 10.

There's more to come, so get ready to deal with it.

What we can say with reasonably certainty that if in the summer of 1989 Penn State had not made the decision to pursue membership in the Big 10, the college athletic world would have been much different..

""By far the most significant move during my career,'' says former Big East commissioner Mike Tranghese, whose  conference chose not to invite Penn

Just for fun, let's see what the CFB landscape would have looked like (our guesses) if Penn State had been included as a member of the fledgling Big East football conference.

There are some omissions and projections, of course, but here's a Power 6 football set up CFB COULD have had.

Big East

1. Penn State

2. Miami

3. Boston College

4. UConn. 

5. UMass

6. Pittsburgh

7. Syracuse 

8. Rutgers

9. West Virginia

10. Temple

11. Army

12. Navy

Atlantic Coast Conference

1. Virginia Tech

2. Virginia

3. North Carolina

4. Wake Forest

5. Duke

6. NC State

7. Clemson

8. Georgia Tech

9.  Maryland

10. Florida State

11. Louisville

12.  UCF

Big 10

1. Indiana

2. Purdue

3. Illinois

4. Northwestern

5. Notre Dame

6. Nebraska

7. Michigan

8. Michigan State

9. Ohio State

Scroll to Continue

Read More

10. Iowa

11. Minnesota

12.  Wisconsin

Southeastern Conference

1. Alabama

2. Auburn

3. LSU

4. Miss

5. Miss State

6. Florida

7. Georgia

8.  Tennessee

9. Vanderbilt

10. South Carolina

11.  Kentucky

12. Arkansas

Big 12

1. Oklahoma

2. Oklahoma State

3. Iowa State

4. Kansas

5. Kansas State

6. Colorado

7.  Houston

8. Texas

9. TCU

10. Texas Tech

11.  Baylor

12. Texas A&M

Pac 12

1. UCLA

2. USC

3. California

4. Stanford

5.  Oregon

6. Oregon State

7.  Washington

8. Washington State

9. Arizona

10. Arizona State

11. San Diego State

12. Utah, 

There it is, a group of geographically balanced Power 6 conferences.

mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: Can ACC  or Big Ten squeeze ND into their future?

By Mark BlaudschunJul 1, 2022
Rose Bowl
herb-gould

USC and UCLA to the Big Ten? Phooey!

By Herb GouldJun 30, 2022
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: Big Ten move has some familiar fingerprints

By Mark BlaudschunJun 30, 2022
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: Gene D the ultimate power broker

By Mark BlaudschunJun 30, 2022
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: Is Arch Manning a lock for Texas?

By Mark BlaudschunJun 28, 2022
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: Is Texas (with Arch) a lock for the SEC?

By Mark BlaudschunJun 23, 2022
Nick, Kirby 2023
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB: Yikes! SEC Media Days Are Less Than A Month Away

By Tony BarnhartJun 22, 2022
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: Irish Eyes smiling on Big 12?

By Mark BlaudschunJun 21, 2022