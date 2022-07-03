A Jersey Guy: Penn State started the earthquake

We waste much time lamenting about the loss of moral focus in college athletics with the latest seism tic move of UCLA and USC moving from the Pac-12 to Big 10.

There's more to come, so get ready to deal with it.

What we can say with reasonably certainty that if in the summer of 1989 Penn State had not made the decision to pursue membership in the Big 10, the college athletic world would have been much different..

""By far the most significant move during my career,'' says former Big East commissioner Mike Tranghese, whose conference chose not to invite Penn

Just for fun, let's see what the CFB landscape would have looked like (our guesses) if Penn State had been included as a member of the fledgling Big East football conference.

There are some omissions and projections, of course, but here's a Power 6 football set up CFB COULD have had.

Big East

1. Penn State

2. Miami

3. Boston College

4. UConn.

5. UMass

6. Pittsburgh

7. Syracuse

8. Rutgers

9. West Virginia

10. Temple

11. Army

12. Navy

Atlantic Coast Conference

1. Virginia Tech

2. Virginia

3. North Carolina

4. Wake Forest

5. Duke

6. NC State

7. Clemson

8. Georgia Tech

9. Maryland

10. Florida State

11. Louisville

12. UCF

Big 10

1. Indiana

2. Purdue

3. Illinois

4. Northwestern

5. Notre Dame

6. Nebraska

7. Michigan

8. Michigan State

9. Ohio State

10. Iowa

11. Minnesota

12. Wisconsin

Southeastern Conference

1. Alabama

2. Auburn

3. LSU

4. Miss

5. Miss State

6. Florida

7. Georgia

8. Tennessee

9. Vanderbilt

10. South Carolina

11. Kentucky

12. Arkansas

Big 12

1. Oklahoma

2. Oklahoma State

3. Iowa State

4. Kansas

5. Kansas State

6. Colorado

7. Houston

8. Texas

9. TCU

10. Texas Tech

11. Baylor

12. Texas A&M

Pac 12

1. UCLA

2. USC

3. California

4. Stanford

5. Oregon

6. Oregon State

7. Washington

8. Washington State

9. Arizona

10. Arizona State

11. San Diego State

12. Utah,

There it is, a group of geographically balanced Power 6 conferences.