A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 14

This is it. The task is clear. We are 4 games under .500 with six games remaining.

If there is a trend, last week's 4-1-1 outing will provide a boost.

The Picks

1. Pac-12

Oregon vs. Utah O/U 58

Utah won the regular season meeting in Salt Lake with ease. Oregon continues to perplex us. the Over/Under is 58.

Let's hope someone plays defense.

Taking the under

Oregon 24, Utah 21

2. Big 12

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State, minus 5.5

Oklahoma State has everything to play for, while Baylor is playing for a Sugar Bowl slot against Alabama or Ole Miss, which isn't bad, and doing with a back up QB. Not enough. Taking Ok State giving the points.

Oklahoma State 27, Baylor 14

3. American Athletic Conference

Cincinnati minus 10.5 vs. Houston

Cincinnati still needs style points and it will try to prove its point again vs a Houston team that may not be as good as its 11-1 record would suggest.

Taking the Bearcats giving the points.

Cincinnati 34, Houston 21

4. Southeastern Conference

Georgia vs. Alabama, plus 7.5

Wait a minute. Nick Saban team a touchdown UNDERDOG.

Stop right there. Georgia could and should win, but I'm taking St. Nick getting those points.

Alabama 20, Georgia 17

5. Big Ten

Michigan vs. Iowa, minus 11

Michigan is not that good, Iowa is not that bad.

Taking the Hawkeyes with the points.

Michigan 31, Iowa 21

6. Atlantic Coast Conference

Wake Forest vs Pitt, minus 3

First team to reach 40 wins?

Ok.

Taking Pitt and covering if barely.

Pitt 42, Wake Forest 37

Last week: 4-1-1

Record to Date: 33-37-2