A Jersey Guy Pick Six: Week 13

We are almost into December and as our buddy, Mr. CFB, says, we "Carry On''.

The Games

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame, O/U 68

Iowa State at Texas, Pick um.

Pittsburgh plus 24 at Clemson

Auburn at Alabama, minus 23

LSU plus 14.5 at Texas A & M

Ohio State at Illinois, O/U 72

The Picks

North Carolina at Notre Dame

Dangerous game for Notre Dame against a North Carolina team which can put the points on the board against anyone, but the Tar Heels also can't defend anyone.

Taking the Over.

Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 35

Iowa State at Texas

Texas needs to win out to have a chance at a Big 12 championship game berth. Same for Iowa State. Might be fools thinking, but I think Texas is a wee bit better. Taking the Longhorns in a toss up game.

Texas 24, Iowa State 21

Pittsburgh at Clemson

Hunch pick here. Clemson is rusty and distracted, Pitt has restarted its engines. Clemson wins, but not by three TDs. Taking Pitt with the points.

Clemson 34, Pitt 21

Auburn at Alabama

Nick Saban will be watching from his house because of COVID-19 issues, but Tide rolls. taking Alabama giving the points.

Alabama 42, Auburn 14

LSU at Texas A & M

Another hunch pick here that LSU still has some pride and Texas A & M is not as good as it thinks it is. Taking LSU getting the points.

Texas A & M 21, LSU 13

Ohio State at Illinois

Illinois has surprised people most of the season, so has Ohio State in the opposite direction in some areas. Competitive game, but NOT a shoot out. Taking the Under

Ohio state 37, Illinois 21

Last week: 2-3

Record to Date: 37-26-1