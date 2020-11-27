A Jersey Guy Pick Six: Week 13
Mark Blaudschun
We are almost into December and as our buddy, Mr. CFB, says, we "Carry On''.
The Games
North Carolina vs. Notre Dame, O/U 68
Iowa State at Texas, Pick um.
Pittsburgh plus 24 at Clemson
Auburn at Alabama, minus 23
LSU plus 14.5 at Texas A&M
Ohio State at Illinois, O/U 72
The Picks
North Carolina at Notre Dame
Dangerous game for Notre Dame against a North Carolina team which can put the points on the board against anyone, but the Tar Heels also can't defend anyone.
Taking the Over.
Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 35
Iowa State at Texas
Texas needs to win out to have a chance at a Big 12 championship game berth. Same for Iowa State. Might be fools thinking, but I think Texas is a wee bit better. Taking the Longhorns in a toss up game.
Texas 24, Iowa State 21
Pittsburgh at Clemson
Hunch pick here. Clemson is rusty and distracted, Pitt has restarted its engines. Clemson wins, but not by three TDs. Taking Pitt with the points.
Clemson 34, Pitt 21
Auburn at Alabama
Nick Saban will be watching from his house because of COVID-19 issues, but Tide rolls. taking Alabama giving the points.
Alabama 42, Auburn 14
LSU at Texas A&M
Another hunch pick here that LSU still has some pride and Texas A&M is not as good as it thinks it is. Taking LSU getting the points.
Texas A&M 21, LSU 13
Ohio State at Illinois
Illinois has surprised people most of the season, so has Ohio State in the opposite direction in some areas. Competitive game, but NOT a shoot out. Taking the Under
Ohio state 37, Illinois 21
Last week: 2-3
Record to Date: 37-26-1