A Jersey Guy: Pick 6, Week 1

Another college football season is here--with fans--as well as point spreads and other items of interest.

We sprinted past the always elusive .500 mark, posting a solid 49-37-1 mark.

Lots of question marks in the first week, but we will take our shots, especially with some marquee match ups.

Since we're not sure of who is going to show up to play and it is the first game for most of the teams, we will go O/U heavy this week in our picks.

The Games

Georgia vs. Clemson, O/U 51.5

Alabama vs. Miami O/U 62.5

LSU minus 3 at UCLA

BYU vs Arizona B O/U 54.5

Indiana at Iowa, O/U 46.5

Notre Dame at FSU, O/U 55.5

The Picks

Georgia vs. Clemson, O/U 51.5

We're going to say that defenses rule in this game, which means both teams will have trouble putting a lot of points on the board. Either way, it will be close. Taking the Under--barely.

Clemson 27, Georgia 24

Alabama vs. Miami, O/U 62.5

Alabama is going to win this game because it's Alabama and Miami is going to lose this game because the Hurricanes are not ready for prime time yet. Alabama might even cover the 19 point spread with a last minute TD, but the Tide won't roll up the points.

Taking the Under.

Alabama 34, Miami 17

LSU minus 3 vs. UCLA

Taking a gamble here. We love the way the Bruins rolled over Hawaii last week and LSU has too many question marks. UCLA straight up.

UCLA 26, LSU 21

BYU vs. Arizona, O/U 54.5

This game is scheduled to be played in the new college epicenter--Las Vegas. Arizona has a new coach and is rebuilding again. BYU is rebuilding, which means lots of points. Taking, the Over.

BYU 42, Arizona 24

Indiana at Iowa, O/U 46.5

Good solid Big Ten opener between two teams with aspirations of unseating Ohio State as champ. Indiana has more fire power with QB Michael Penix (presumably healthy. Iowa is a perennial 8-4 team. Taking the over and the home team.

Iowa 31, Indiana 27

Notre Dame at FSU, O/U 55.5

Remember when this was a Top 5 game with a national championship on the line?

Not sure how good Notre Dame is after last year's Final Four run, not sure how bad FSU is in the second year of Mike Norvell's rebuilding process. Somewhere in between on both counts, which means there could be lots of points.

Notre Dame 34, FSU 27

Record to Date:0-0

Last Season Record: 49-37-1