A Jersey Guy:  Rankman still at the head of the class

It has been a year since our friend and business partner Chris Dufresne passed away and the void still remains.

This is the week when much of the country again starts opening its doors to the return of a post pandemic "normal'' life, which in the world of sports includes games with fans, with restaurants and hotels welcoming fans.

But it is also a milestone week for a those of us at TMG.

A year ago on Tuesday our business partner and friend Chis Dufresne, aka Rankman, passed away.

For almost 30 years, Duf had been part of my social and professional life, although in a long distance (California, Massachusetts) mode.

For most of the past 15 years and certainly in the past six years when TMG went into operation, there were days, and weeks when our day would start with a simple cross country call which began:" Rankman'", "|Jersey Guy"" and then would proceed to the events of interest of the day.

The topics could be personal or professional. It really didn't matter.

We each had our passions and our methods of venting. I would rant. Duf would be more laid back on most subjects.

It would have been fascinating to listen to Rankman's explanation of how the Pac-12 handled or mishandled the pandemic during the college football season or get his take on the change in power in the Pac-12 from the aristocratic reign of commissioner Larry Scott, who Duf labeled "Larry, King of Scott.'' Or the naming of his successor from the George Kliavkoff, a Las Vegas hotel executive with minimal college administrative experience.

Or the last escapades of Duf's favorite baseball team, the California Angels and how super pitcher/hitter Shohei Ohtani was handling his duel roles.

And 50 year old Southern California native Phil Michelson's historic run in winning the PGA on Sunday would have prompted a response from Rankman, who grew up, went to school and settled into a career without leaving the greater Los Angeles area code map and also was an avid golfer.

Also gone is the personality and creative force which produced a guitar-playing, song writing, singing entity with more than 300 original and classic songs on his play list--a passion that even some of his closest friends did not know existed.

But that voice was muted a year ago.

The recovery remains a work in progress as it does for his family, wife Sheila, sons Joey, Drew and Danny, each with their own individual skills and values which makes the Dufresne family tree a Redwood.



There has also been an absence of closure, due to pandemic issues, which still have to be resolved.

There are other words I could write about my friend, but they can't come close to showing you the Rankman I knew by posting some of his own words:

***

Another edition of Rankee's Doodles....

Welcome back, Big Tex.

The Texas Longhorns are BACK in the national discussion after Saturday’s 48-45 win over Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl…

The Longhorns (5-1) should graze top-10 territory in this week's poll and control their destiny in the round-robin Big 12, with a huge Nov. 3 home game looming against West Virginia...

That was then, this is now: second-year Texas Coach Tom Herman was 7-7 in his first 14 games but is 5-0 in his last five…

This just in: it's hard to go undefeated. Three schools with higher aspirations--No. 5 LSU, No.7 Oklahoma and No. 13 Kentucky--all suffered first losses Saturday. No. 8 Auburn also absorbed a second defeat, to Mississippi State....

It was a tough weekend to be a Stoops brother not named Bob....Mike Stoops, Oklahoma's defensive coordinator, got eaten alive on social media after the Sooners allowed 48 points and 501 yards. Mark Stoops, head coach at Kentucky, took his first loss of the season as the Wildcats lost an OT heart-breaker at Texas A&M...

Dear coaches\offensive coordinators: when the game is on the line, please put the ball in the hands of your best players. Last week, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorely was a spectator on a critical fourth-down play against Ohio State....Saturday, Kentucky running back Benny Snell was not involved on the most important play in OT...

Better news for UCLA. No, the Bruins didn't beat Washington at the Rose Bowl, but the final score was 31-24. Look, U-Dub was probably looking ahead to Oregon next week but still...

UCLA fell to 0-5 in Chip Kelly's first year but may have hit rock bottom. I saw glimpses of improvement and plenty of guts from freshman QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson...

Rankman predicts Kelly's first win will come either next week, at Cal, or in two weeks at home against Arizona...

UCLA is not just young and struggling...it has also played one helluva schedule. The record of the Bruins' opponents is now 25-3 after Fresno State ran its record to 4-1 with a late Saturday win at Nevada...

By contrast, Colorado is 5-0 against a combined opponent record of 6-21, which includes a win over FCS New Hampshire. UCLA is one of three schools that have never played a sub-division opponent...

The two others that have never played a 1-AA or FCS foe are, drum roll, USC and Notre Dame...

It was a very good weekend for No. 10 Washington, the Pac 12's only real hope to make this year's College Football Playoff. Three teams ahead of UW in the polls, LSU, Oklahoma and Auburn, lost....

Washington jumped all three to No. 7 in Sunday's USA Today coaches' poll: The problem is Washington could eventually get leapfrogged by one, or all of those schools. LSU and Auburn, for starters, play in the SEC and have remaining chances to defeat Alabama and Georgia. LSU hosts Georgia next Saturday. Auburn plays at Georgia on Nov. 10 and owns a head-to-head win over Washington...

Back to Texas vs. Oklahoma...

Fox analyst Joel Klatt made the game’s most prescient point when he noted Texas football has not been the same since quarterback Colt McCoy was injured early in the 2009 national title game against Alabama at the Rose Bowl…

I maintain Texas would have won that game had McCoy not been injured and it ultimately changed the course of Longhorn football history…

Mack Brown might also still be coaching at Texas if not for the hangover effect of that game precipitating a slide that led to 53-48 over the next eight seasons…

Wait a minute, Brown still coaching at Texas? Isn’t he too old? As I pointed out to USC fans who weren't interested in "old man" Mack a few years ago, he’s actually the same age as Alabama Coach Nick Saban. Ok, I lied. Brown, at age 67, is older. Saban doesn't turn 67 until later this month (Halloween)…

Texas vs. Oklahoma, played in the Cotton Bowl since 1929, used to be called “The Red River Shootout.” That was deemed politically incorrect in 2005 and the series name was changed to “Red River Rivalry.” A couple of years ago it was changed to “The Red River Showdown...”

Hate to go old school here, but Saturday’s game sure looked like a shootout…

Texas and Oklahoma combined for a series record 93 points in Saturday’s game. It was way different than two of the ugliest games I covered in the series…

In 2001, Oklahoma defeated Texas, 14-3, in the Cotton Bowl. Chris Simms, the player current Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger grew up idolizing as a small boy, tossed four interceptions…

The 2004 game was a 12-0 Oklahoma win that featured a freshman Sooners’ running back who grew up wanting to play for Texas…

He gained 225 yards in the game. Texas Coach Brown predicted the kid “was going to be a great player at Oklahoma…”

The runner’s name was Adrian Peterson…

Come on, be honest, Texas fans. How much faith did you have in freshman kicker Cameron Dicker when they showed that sideline shot of him with a minute left in the game...?

Dicker, who then calmly drilled the 40-yard game winner with nine clock ticks left, looked like a kid who recently had his lunchbox stolen on his way to school...

Texas-OU on the grounds of the Texas State Fair is one of the best assignments in sports writing. Nothing tops the early kick, carnival atmosphere and fantastic food…I think, over the years, I tried everything at the fair except deep fried butter…

I cannot stand the current color analyst phrase, “Fourth and California,” popularized I think by Jesse Palmer, and wish people will stop using it…

Because I know how good he is, I have no problem getting on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's Heisman Trophy campaign train. But he is putting some of these incredible numbers up against terrible competition...

Alabama's schedule, so far, would be ripped by any other contending team that played it. Louisville, Arkansas State, Louisiana Lafayette, Arkansas, Mississippi, with The Citadel left on the back end...?

The schedule is so weak Alabama students aren't even showing up for home games. That doesn't mean Alabama is not the best team, by far, in the nation. The Crimson Tide certainly looks like it, but let's put some of these crazy numbers in perspective...

Tagovailoa completed 10 of 13 passes for 334 yards against Arkansas, which is fantastic. But Colorado State quarterback K. J. Carta-Samuels passed for 389 yards and two touchdowns against the Razorbacks. That was Colorado State's only win until it beat San Jose State (0-5) on Saturday night...

Alabama and Tua, in the opener, also dismantled what is becoming one of the worst Louisville teams in modern memory...Did you see Friday night's game against Georgia Tech? Louisville football is almost as bad as Papa John's pizza, but not quite. Georgia Tech scored on its first NINE possessions in a 66-point outburst against the Cardinals...

Bart Starr, Joe Namath and Ken Stabler all played quarterback for Alabama, but Tagovailoa now seems even-money to become the first QB to win the Heisman for the school. And the second quarterback from Honolulu (Marcus Mariota)...

My goal the next two months is to learn how to pronounce Tagovailoa and then say his name, with confidence, on a podcast or national radio show...

I am still surprised it took until 2009 for Alabama to claim its first Heisman at any position (RB MarkIngram)...Another RB, Derrick Henry, has also won it since...

Saban got just what he wanted in Saturday's 65-31 win at Arkansas: a comfortable win and a reason to complain. Saban was, obviously, not happy with the defensive performance. In fact, going back to last week, Alabama has now allowed 45 points in the last five quarters against Louisiana Lafayette and Arkansas...

And finally: Nebraska, UCLA, San Jose State and Texas El Paso hit the halfway mark with a combined 0-21 record. They are the only four FBS-level teams without a victory this season...