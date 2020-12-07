SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneTony BarnhartMark Blaudschunherb-gouldTMG Maven
Search

TMG Newsmaker of the Week: Rice Owls

Mark Blaudschun

Let's start with this premise.

Unbeaten and ranked (No. 15) Marshall playing a make up game against a one-win Rice team that was without it starting QB, playing on the road and appeared to be merely finishing up another forgettable football season.

Easy pickings, right?

I know about Rice from my days covering college football for the Dallas Morning News.

I still remember talking to then and now one of many Rice football coaches, Ray Alborn, and asking him why Rice did not cheat like so many other schools in then wild Southwest Conference.

"We do,'' said Alborn with a serious face, which immediately drew my attention. ""but like everything else we do at  Rice, we're no good at it.''

That was more than 30 years ago and not much has changed. 

The Owls, under second year coach Mike Bloomgren, were 2-11 a year ago and had not beaten a ranked team since 1997.

My TMG buddy,  Tom Luicci, felt so good about Rice's ineptness that he had no problems taking Marshall as a 27 point favorite in our weekly Pick Six ventures.

Funny thing happened on Saturday.

  Rice showed up. 

Marshall didn't.

Things started out poorly for the Thundering Herd and got worse. Five interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, less than 300 yards in total offense which wasn't nearly good enough to beat a Rice team which had only been able to play 3 games all season.

Final score

Rice 20 Marshall 0--the first time they had been shut out since being whitewashed by Toledo 42-0 twenty years ago.

For that and  simply because Rice deserves some happy news, the Owls are TMG's Newsmaker of The Week.

Comments

Mark Blaudschun

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Luicci's College Football Plus: Week 14 Recap

Alabama Looking More And More Unbeatable

Tom Luicci

A Jersey Guy: Shame on ACC

It looks like  the ACC manipulated the schedule to get playoff advantage, not because of COVID-19 issues.

Mark Blaudschun

Florida, Alabama will clinch spots in the SEC championship game. Texas A&M on upset alert against Auburn.

Florida, Alabama will clinch spots in the SEC championship game. Texas A&M on upset alert against Auburn.

Tony Barnhart

The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 14

BYU-Coastal Carolina Pits Two 9-0 Nationally-Ranked Teams

Tom Luicci

Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 14

Texas A&M-Auburn key game. Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson & Notre Dame aim to cover big lines.

Herb Gould

A Jersey Guy Pick Six: Week 14

We are down to the final two weeks of the season and the race to stay above .500 continues. We are taking a chance in hoping all of the top ranked teams have their games faces on this week.

Mark Blaudschun

Forget the Conspiracy Theory: Michigan Will Show Up at Ohio State

Wolverines cherish opportunity to play Buckeyes, won't duck The Game. Especially now.

Herb Gould

A Jersey Guy: ACC angling for multiple Final Fourth berths

The ACC's decision to basically close down the conference race after Saturday was premature and wrong

Mark Blaudschun

Top eight teams remain the same in the new CFP rankings. Ohio State still at No. 4 despite 4-0 record.

Top eight teams remain the same in the new CFP rankings. Ohio State still at No. 4 despite 4-0 record.

Tony Barnhart

No Better Time to Try an Eight-Team Playoff

An expanded college-football playoff would go viral. And give teams a chance.

Herb Gould