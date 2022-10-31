TMG Newsmaker of Week: The SEC

Let's cut to the chase quickly here.

Everyone in college football is pursuing the Southeastern Conference and NONE of them might be successful

As.we move into November and the first CFP rankings of the season, the SEC looks very much in control.

Georgia and Tennessee or Tennessee and Georgia should be 1-2. Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss all should be in the Top 15.

Is any of this new?

Not really.

The SEC has won 13 national championships since 2003, with five different teams winning titles.

Three of the title games, including last year's victory by Georgia over Alabama, have been all SEC encounters.

Small wonder the cry for an expanded 12 team playoff---allowing more guaranteed spots for other conferences--is on the cusp of becoming reality..

Look at this season's latest rankings and you see more SEC trending. It doesn't take much of stretch--a loss by Clemson and TCU--to project three SEC teams--most likely Georgia, Tennessee ALABAMA into the playoffs with the winner of the Ohio State--Michigan Big Ten encounter later this month as the lone interloper.

Likely to happen? Probably not, but possible....Oh, yes.

It will start this week with two showdowns, Tennessee at Georgia and Alabama at LSU. The loser of the Tennessee-Georgia game will still be in contention, the loser of Alabama-LSU will be eliminated.

A week from now, the loser of the Alabama at Ole Miss game will also be eliminated.

But its all SEC driven, which why we are making the SEC TMG's Newsmaker of the Week.