A Jersey Guy: No. 14 LSU

The Tigers tumbled last season, but they will be back, won't they?

Last season was rebuilding for the Tigers after their magical national championship season.

New players--16 new starters--shake up in the coaching staff--new offensive and defensive coordinators--in the middle of a pandemic season.

Not surprisingly, the 5-5 season has created some tension in the Bayou.

Not surprisingly, Coach Ed Oregron promises that things will be different this season.

Coach O has 16 starters returning, which is reason for optimism. One of those was QB Myles Brennan, but now he is sidelined after breaking his left (non-throwing) arm on a fishing trip.

Go figure.

Stepping into the break is sophomore Max Johnson, who was in contention for the starting spot even before Brennan's freak injury.

What will help is that this is a veteran team, which has enough talent to sweep past most of its competition, leaving another battle in the SEC West with Alabama and Texas A&M.

For a sneak preview, take a look at the Tigers on Sept. 4 in a rare non-conference road trip to California against UCLA