A Jersey Guy: No.8 Iowa State

The Cyclones are ready to sweep into Oklahoma to establish control of the Big 12.

It's a set-up right?

Consider: 9-3 record last season, including a Fiesta Bowl victory over Pac-12 champ Oregon.

19 starters returning, including Heisman contending players such as QB Brock Purdy and RB Breece Hall.

And 3-time Big 12 Coach of the Year in Matt Campbell.

The Big 12 Game of the Year is already set up for a rematch a couple of weeks later between Iowa State and Oklahoma.

It all makes sense. There aren't many holes anywhere in the program Campbell has built in Ames.

So go for it. At worst, split with Oklahoma and a Top 10 is very probable, with a possible Final four berth in the mix.