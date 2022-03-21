A Jersey Guy: Sleepers in Sweet 16

Let the real games begin.

Cinderella has created her magic (St Peters) in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, but let's get down to the business of winning a national championship in New Orleans in a few weeks.

Here's a list of our updated Final Four and some of the highlights and low lights from Rounds 1 and 2.

Final Four: Gonzaga, North Carolina, Villanova, Kansas

Possible Upsets to Watch: Miami over Kansas in Midwest Regional final.

Houston over Arizona in the South.

Sleepers as National Champions

Villanova or Houston.

Most entertaining game of first two rounds.

Gonzaga over Memphis.

Say What

ACC three teams--Duke, North Carolina and Miami--in Sweet 16.

Big 10 having only two (Michigan and Wisconsin) advance.

SEC power four group of schools LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee and Auburn all get knocked out on the opening weekend.

***

The clock will strike midnight for St. Peters against Purdue. The Peacocks aren't that good...Providence will have trouble in its match up against Kansas. Having said that the Friars have had a great run no matter what happens and Coach Ed Cooley deserves strong recognition for National Coach of the Year honors.

***

Coaching Carousel.

Unless UMass makes a move to hire former South Carolina coach Frank Martin, the next coach for the Minutemen remains a mystery. Maybe it will be St. Bonaventure's Mark Schmidt, whose team is still playing in the NIT....Seton Hall is expected to choose St. Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway as soon as the Peacocks season ends.

***

South Carolina reported to have had Murray State coach Matt McMahon at the top of their list. Problem is that LSU is also looking at McMahon and Texas A&M coach Buzz Peterson as well...If some mid major school were smart, they would take a hard look at former Saint Joseph's coach Phil Martelli, now an assistant at Michigan.