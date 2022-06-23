A Jersey Guy: Is Texas (with Arch) a lock for the SEC?

The motto that has enveloped the University of Texas for decades is that Texas always does what is best for Texas.

On the surface, the Longhorns eventual move to the Southeastern Conference appears to be sound from a financial standpoint--projections come close to nearly doubling their media rights fee, which this year were projected as $42.6 million for Big 12 schools.

On Thursday, a new element was added--highly recruited QB Arch Manning (the grand son of Archie an nephew of Eli and Peyton) committed to the University of Texas.

That folks could be a game changer.

If Manning is the generational QB many have projected him to be, Texas should emerge as a CFP contender--as a member of the Big 12.

But as a member of the SEC, which is already top loaded with schools which have won and are contending for NATIONAL championships such as Georgia, Alabama, Florida, LSU and Auburn in the past 20 years, the Longhorns might not create a ripple, even with Manning.

The Longhorns arrival in the SEC, whether it is as early as next season or as late as the 2025 season, won't create much of a stir in SEC enclaves such as Baton Rouge, Athens, Tuscaloosa and Gainesville.

Yes, the money will increase, but if Texas (and presumably Oklahoma) decides to back out of the SEC deal, a new more lucrative deal with a 14 team Big 12 is very possible.

And OU and Texas should be CFP contenders.

It could be argued that one player who could be gone after one or two seasons is not a good enough reason to back out of a deal which could provide financial stability of a school for decades.

But money has never been the over riding issue at Texas.

Being relevant is the main factor and as former Florida coach Steve Spurrier pointed out when Texas announced it was leaving the Big 12, ""What's the big deal with Texas, it can't even win the Big 12.''

There is nothing to suggest that the Longhorns will have any major impact in SEC football.

There are lots of indicators pointing to a rapid turnaround in the Big 12 with Arch Manning as a Longhorn.

So why leave?