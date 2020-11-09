SI.com
TMG NEWSMAKER OF WEEK: Ian Book

Mark Blaudschun

Not much was at stake.

Just an unbeaten regular season, a possible position in college football's Final Four and oh yes, a national championship--down the road, of course.

All Ian Book had to do was lead Notre Dame on a game-tying TD drive in the final seconds of regulation time in its game against No. 1 Clemson on Saturday night.

And then, do it again in overtime--or two overtimes.

For the highly under-publicized ND QB is was another challenge.

And, once again, Wood met the challenge, as ND posted a 47-40 double overtime upset win over Clemson on Saturday night.

All Wood did was complete 22 of 35 passes for 310 yards and 1 TD, wrack up 374 yards in total offense.

Included was a game-tying 4 yard TD pass to Avery Davis with 22 seconds left in regulation, as well as a pair of scoring drives in overtime.

Oh, there were a few mistakes, such as a fumble into the end zone in the fourth quarter as the Irish seemed headed for a tying TD in a game in which they had squandered an early 13 point lead.

But at clutch time, Book and the Irish showed up.

ND's victory was its first win over a No. 1 ranked team since it beat Florida State in 1993.

For that and a whole lot more, Ian Book is TMG's Newsmaker of The Week.

Mark Blaudschun

