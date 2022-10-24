Skip to main content
TMG Newsmaker of Week: Bo Nix

TMG Newsmaker of Week: Bo Nix

Oregon QB 's second career is blossoming

He is the son of the legend, which makes it tough enough.

That Bo Nix chose to follow his father's  (Patrick Nix) footsteps as the quarterback at Auburn made it even tougher.

And in the end, it didn't work out.

Bo Nix wanted another chance, at another place and  last winter he took his one year of eligibility remaining and went west to the University of Oregon.

Nix immediately saw a friendly, if not familiar face in new Duck coach Dan Lanning, who had come from finding ways to beat Bo as the defensive coordinator at Georgia to offering Nix a last chance.

How has it worked out?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Well, if you can erase the memory of a 49-3 embarrassment for both Lanning and Nix in their opener against Georgia, well you make the call.

Oregon is 6-1, ranked No. 8 in the country and coming off a solid, impressive 45-30 win over previously unbeaten UCLA on Saturday.

And leading the way?

Why Bo Nix of course, who threw 5 TD passes for 283 yards, ran for 51 more and now has a season stat package which has 17 TD passes and only 3 interceptions.

"I don't think anyone can sit here and watch football right now and watch our QB and not tell me he is an elite QB,'' said Lenning.

No, we can't, which is why Bo NIx is this week;s TMG Newsmaker of the Week.

LSU, Brian Kelly
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB: What We Learned, Week 8

By Tony Barnhart
mark-blaudschun

College Football Plus: How good is Oregon?

By Mark Blaudschun
Sweet tea thumb
tony-barnhart

Sweet Tea With Tony B. For Oct. 22, 2022

By Tony Barnhart
MrCFB Icon Soundcloud copy
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB & Friends for Friday, Oct. 21

By Tony Barnhart
thumbnail_New Locksmith Pick Six
tmg-maven

The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 8

By Tom Luicci
Mr. CFB Pick Six
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB's Pick Six: Week 8

By Tony Barnhart
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy's Pick Six:  Week 8

By Mark Blaudschun
Alabama vs. Tennessee, 2022
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB: Could The SEC get THREE Teams in the CFP?

By Tony Barnhart