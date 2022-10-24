TMG Newsmaker of Week: Bo Nix

He is the son of the legend, which makes it tough enough.

That Bo Nix chose to follow his father's (Patrick Nix) footsteps as the quarterback at Auburn made it even tougher.

And in the end, it didn't work out.

Bo Nix wanted another chance, at another place and last winter he took his one year of eligibility remaining and went west to the University of Oregon.

Nix immediately saw a friendly, if not familiar face in new Duck coach Dan Lanning, who had come from finding ways to beat Bo as the defensive coordinator at Georgia to offering Nix a last chance.

How has it worked out?

Well, if you can erase the memory of a 49-3 embarrassment for both Lanning and Nix in their opener against Georgia, well you make the call.

Oregon is 6-1, ranked No. 8 in the country and coming off a solid, impressive 45-30 win over previously unbeaten UCLA on Saturday.

And leading the way?

Why Bo Nix of course, who threw 5 TD passes for 283 yards, ran for 51 more and now has a season stat package which has 17 TD passes and only 3 interceptions.

"I don't think anyone can sit here and watch football right now and watch our QB and not tell me he is an elite QB,'' said Lenning.

No, we can't, which is why Bo NIx is this week;s TMG Newsmaker of the Week.