TMG Newsmaker of the Week: Anthony Brown

The Oregon quarterback has had a college career on both coasts.

If it seems that Anthony Brown has been around college forever it's because it's basically true.

He is a 6-year senior at Oregon.

Brown came to Boston College as a freshman in 2016.

He redshirted that season and then spent the next years establishing himself as a somewhat star struck QB for the Eagles, whose career was haunted by two major knee injuries.

Still, Brown persevered, ending his stint at BC with one more year of eligibility remaining, which Brown chose to use at Oregon as a graduate transfer after considering other places such as Michigan State, Georgia, Mississippi State and Colorado.

It looked as if his gamble for the Ducks was not going to pay off when he spent last season as a back up for starter Tyler Shough, in COVID-19 shortened 7 game season.

But Brown received an opportunity in the Pac-12 title game against USC when he played most of the game in a 31-24 victory, throwing a pair of TD passes.

He threw two more TDs in what turned into a 34-17 loss in the Fiesta Bowl, but Brown established himself as the starter for this season.

Brown received that chance because because the NCAA gave everyone who wished an extra year of eligibility before the pandemic.

Which brings us to this weekend when Brown threw a pair of TD passes and rushed for 65 yards in the Ducks 35-28 upset over No. 4 ranked Ohio State.

"Anthony was outstanding,'' said Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, who saw his team rise to No. 4 in the rankings after the victory. ""His demeanor, his poise is special, it's different.''

Which is why Brown is TMG's Newsmaker of the Week.