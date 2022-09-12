TMG Newsmaker of Week: Bryce Young

They are called ""Heisman moments'', instances during the course of a season when Heisman Trophy hopeful display the skills that made them contenders.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young compiled enough of those last season to win the Heisman Trophy.

He came back this season for what many predicted would be an encore effort. In most of The Tide's encounter with future SEC opponent Texas, displayed little of that.

The 3 TD favorites were playing from behind throughout the second half, struggling to avoid another Texas wipeout, the way they did at Texas A&M a few years ago.

Then came Young's Heisman moment. With the Tide trailing 19-17 in the final seconds, Young made a pair of driving saving plays to set up Will Reichard's 33 yard field goal with 10 seconds left and a 20-19 victory.

The key play was 20 yard escape from what looked like a sure sack, which set up the game winning field goal.

""Houdini act,'' sighed Texas coach Steve Sarkasian, talking about a player he helped Alabama recruit.

""We know what it takes,'' said Young, talking about the game winning drive and just about winning games. ""We embrace the challenge. That's where we want to be at.''

Young will have other moments during this season, but for now, this one was more than Heisman worthy, which also earned the Alabama QB TMG's Newsmaker of the Week award.