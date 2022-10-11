TMG Newsmaker of Week: Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson made it clear that he was not in the mood for signs of progressive. He wanted results. Good results.

"We want more,'' said the UCLA quarterback after the Bruins improved their record to 6-0 with a solid 42-32 win over fellow Pac-12 contender Utah at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. ""You said the Top 10. I want Top 5. We ant top two. We want it all.''

Robinson and teammate running back Zach Charbonnet did their part against the Utes as they have all season.

Robinson's contribution was significant--four TD passes, one running TD and an 18-23 for 299 yard passing yards production.

Not that is new to the 6-foot-1 inch, 205 pound senior, who has been a dual threat at QB ever since he took over the job as a freshman in a career which was riddled with injuries the first few years.

But last season--21 passing TDS, 9 rushing--and this season have established Dorian-Robinson as the leader of the pack, which is now bowl eligible and legitimate contender in the Pac-12 race.

Utah was a challenge met and for that Dorian-Robinson is TMG's Newsmaker of the Week.