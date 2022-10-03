TMG Newsmaker of The Week: Jim Leonard

You probably aren't that familiar with his name, but if his resume is any indication, you will soon know lots about Jim Leonard, Wisconsin's new football coach.

Leonard slid into his new role on an interim basis on Sunday night when Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh made the decision to fire Paul Chryst sooner rather than later..

It was a calculated risk.

Here's why.

Chryst had won 67 games in his 8 years in Madison, including 9 last season, but the Badgers had stumbled the last two games against Ohio State and Illinois by a combined score of 86-31.

The loss to Ohio State was expected, the loss to Illinois was not.

McIntosh sensed a trend and had someone in mind--Leonard, a former Badger defensive back who went from the role as a walk on to an All American defensive back.

He also had developed from an undrafted NFL rookie into a 10 year veteran before retiring six years ago and beginning a career in coaching-at his alma mater as a DB coach on Chryst's staff.

That morphed into the role as rising star as the Badgers' defensive coordinator, which left him primed for his next move.

McIntosh could have left this season play itself before making a move. And he could then have hired Leonard.

But he wanted to give his new coach an audition.

