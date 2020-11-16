TMG Newsmaker of The Week: The State of Michigan

They used to be part of the Big Ten elite.

Not every year, but most years, with serious flirtation with the Top 10 as part of the process.

Not this year, and maybe not for awhile.

In case you haven't noticed, the Big Ten finally started its season a couple of weeks ago.

Oh, there are some familiar faces.

Ohio State, is well Ohio State, a contender for national honors.

And Wisconsin, again, is quietly showing that it is ready for a seat at the adult table.

But look at the the standings this morning.

Indiana and Northwestern are a combined 8-0 and leading their divisions.

And Penn State, Nebraska, Michigan and Michigan state are a combined 3-12.

But let's look at what happened on Saturday in the state of Michigan.

The Spartans, whose only win this season has been against Michigan State, began the day with an offensively inept performance in a 24-0 loss to Indiana, while the Wolverines ended the evening with an overall stink bomb in a 49-11 loss to Wisconsin.

As contrast, two of the directional schools in the state, Central Michigan and Western Michigan of the Mid-American Conferences, are now a combined 4-0 after two weeks of the MAC's Midweek Follies.

The third MAC school from Michigan, Eastern Michigan, is acting more like a Big Ten team with an 0-2 record.

Michigan State has a new coach in Mel Tucker, so there is some wiggle room for change.

Michigan does not, with Jim Harbaugh in his sixth and perhaps final year as the coach of his alma mater.

For all of that, TMG has named the state of Michigan college football as its Newsmaker of The Week.