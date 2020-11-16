SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneTony BarnhartMark Blaudschunherb-gouldTMG Maven
Search

TMG Newsmaker of The Week: The State of Michigan

Mark Blaudschun

They used to be part of the Big Ten elite. 

Not every year, but most years, with serious flirtation with the Top 10 as part of the process.

Not this year,  and maybe not for awhile.

In case you haven't noticed, the Big Ten finally started its season a couple of weeks ago.

Oh, there are some familiar faces.

Ohio State, is well Ohio State, a contender for national honors.

And Wisconsin, again, is quietly showing that it is ready for a seat at the adult table.

But look at the the standings this morning. 

Indiana and Northwestern are a combined 8-0 and leading their divisions.

And Penn State, Nebraska, Michigan and Michigan state are a combined 3-12.

But let's look at what happened on Saturday in the state of Michigan.

The Spartans, whose only win this season has been against Michigan State, began the day with an offensively inept performance in a 24-0 loss to Indiana, while the Wolverines ended the evening with an overall stink bomb in a 49-11 loss to Wisconsin.

As contrast, two of the directional schools in the state, Central Michigan and Western Michigan of the Mid-American Conferences, are now a combined 4-0 after two weeks of the MAC's Midweek Follies.

The third MAC school from Michigan, Eastern Michigan, is  acting more like a Big Ten team with an 0-2  record.

Michigan State has a new coach in Mel Tucker, so there is some wiggle room for change.

Michigan does not, with Jim Harbaugh in his sixth and perhaps final year as the coach of his alma mater.

For all of that, TMG has named the state of Michigan college football as its Newsmaker of The Week.

Comments

Mark Blaudschun

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Jersey Guy: DJ Winning Masters is a Big Deal

Dustin Johnson didn't blow a lead in a Major Golf tournament

Mark Blaudschun

Luicci's College Football Plus: Recap Of Week 11

Is Trask Now The Heisman Frontrunner? Will Ohio State Finally Face A Test?

Tom Luicci

The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 11

Penn State-Nebraska In Winless Showdown; Northwestern-Purdue In Unbeaten Showdown. Because It's 2020

Tom Luicci

Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 11

Notre Dame, Wisconsin make ominous trips in Covid-rattled week

Herb Gould

Four of seven scheduled SEC games have been postponed due to the virus. Arkansas (3-3) at Florida (4-1) will be closer than the experts think.

Four of seven scheduled SEC games have been postponed due to the virus. Arkansas (3-3) at Florida (4-1) will be closer than the experts think.

Tony Barnhart

A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 11

Back at .500 for the week, which we will gladly take in this crazy up and down football season.

Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: CFB season keeps getting stranger

It was one thing for COVID-19 to screw up the CFB picture, but what about some of the new faces on the leader boards.

Mark Blaudschun

Trask, who had only one FBS scholarship offer, is now in the middle of the Heisman Trophy discussion with 22 touchdowns passes in five games.

Trask, who had only one FBS scholarship offer, is now in the middle of the Heisman Trophy discussion with 22 touchdowns passes in five games.

Tony Barnhart

Notre Dame Thriller Over Clemson Has It All. And More.

Irish now in position to see Tigers again in ACC title. And maybe even in playoffs.

Herb Gould

TMG NEWSMAKER OF WEEK: Ian Book

The Notre Dame QB helped preserve the Irish's unbeaten season.

Mark Blaudschun