UMass FB in the Fall could be an FCS schedule

Give University of Massachusetts athletic director Ryan Bamford credit.

He's trying to make football work at UMass this fall.

UMass announced on Monday that it was lifting the suspension of football for the fall in favor of playing a truncated schedule later this fall, perhaps as soon as Halloween.

The games played in Amherst will not have fans in the stands.

Which begs a larger question.

What opponents would be available to the Minutemen?

Bamford said he was optimistic that UMass could schedule as many as five or six games.

He mentioned teams such as Liberty and Army who were on the Minutemen schedule this fall.

Liberty is rebooked with 12 games.

Army has a slot open on Oct. 31, which could fit into both team's schedules. BYU also has openings in November. Marshall could be another possibility.

It is possible that UMass might have a one-game (Army) schedule.

After that, however, it looks like a diet of FCS schools, 15 of which are playing football this fall.

It is conceivable that the Bamford could put together a package consisting of FCS teams such as Chattanooga, Western Carolina, Mercer and Campbell.

It is, as Bamford said, a work in progress.