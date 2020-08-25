A JERSEY GUY: No. 15 Virginia Tech

Let's start with a negative. All ACC DB Caleb Farley opted to take his chances with the NFL draft rather than gamble with COVID-19.

But Hokie coach Justin Fuente might have what would have been a favorite to win the Coastal Division.

Whoops. No divisions this season, which means Clemson and (this year) Notre Dame as well as a rising Louisville, North Carolina and Pitt.

Still, QB Hendon Hooker will play behind a veteran offensive line and the defense is solid.

Count them as contenders no matter what the set up.