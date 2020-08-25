SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneHerb GouldTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunTMG Maven
Search

A JERSEY GUY: No. 15 Virginia Tech

Mark Blaudschun

Let's start with a negative. All ACC DB Caleb Farley opted to take his chances with the NFL draft rather than gamble with COVID-19.

But Hokie coach Justin Fuente might have what would have been a favorite to win the Coastal Division. 

Whoops. No divisions this season, which means Clemson and (this year) Notre Dame as well as a rising Louisville, North Carolina and Pitt.

Still, QB Hendon Hooker will play behind a veteran offensive line and the defense is solid. 

Count them as contenders no matter what the set up.

Comments

Mark Blaudschun

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Gould Standard: No. 16 Cincinnati

Luke Fickell has Cincinnati poised for another big year. And with Ohio State sidelined, more people will be watching.

Herb Gould

by

Jcincinnatiredd

A JERSEY GUY: Big Ten Chaos Will Be Part of Delany's Legacy

The Big Ten is in turmoil and new Commissioner Kevin Warren is taking the heat, but former commissioner Jim Delany shares the blame.

Mark Blaudschun

Josh Heupel's Knights Look To Be Loaded Again On Offense

Is UCF Pointing For A New Year's Six Bowl Game This Year?

Tom Luicci

Why It Makes Sense to Put Teams that Won't Play in a Pre-season Poll

I am including Big Ten & Pac-12 teams in my TMG Sweet 16. Bravo to the AP Poll for doing the same thing.

Herb Gould

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel returns to lead a program that has gone 35-4 the past three seasons.

Tony Barnhart

The Gould Standard: No. 15 Memphis

Ryan Silverfield is in position to have a strong debut at Memphis Tigers helm

Herb Gould

Can Manny Diaz get the most of a roster that has the talent to compete in the ACC?

Miami, Manny Diaz facing a critical year with a talented roster

Tom Luicci

Hurricanes went 6-7 in their first season under Manny Diaz. New QB D'Eriq King should make things better.

Hurricanes went 6-7 in their first season under Manny Diaz. New QB D'Eriq King should make things better.

Tony Barnhart

A JERSEY GUY: The Rebuilding of a QB at BC

BC QB Phil Jurkovec is slowly climbing back into his role. It has been a long trip.

Mark Blaudschun

The Latest TMG Podcasts

TMG Talking College Football and More...

TMG Maven