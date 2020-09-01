There are two ways to look at Auburn’s SEC-only schedule that features every conference opponent of significance except Florida.

Either it will be too daunting for Gus Malzahn’s Tigers or it represents a tremendous opportunity and a path to something special.

Unlike opponents Georgia, Alabama and LSU, Auburn has a proven quarterback in Bo Nix, who passed for 2,541 yards and 16 TDs while rushing for seven scores last season. Clearly Nix has to be more consistent and has to make better decisions in key moments, but he experienced his growing pains as a freshman last year. The expectation is he will be markedly-improved, and that new offensive coordinator Chad Morris will help his development.

It’s a good thing Nix is mobile too, because Auburn loses four offensive line starters from a 9-4 team that was effective running the football a year ago. Nix has experienced targets to throw to – reliable Seth Williams and speedster Anthony Schwartz among them – and might have a solid ground game to work with if touted freshman Tank Bigsby is the real deal. The key is how quickly new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., replaces those four departed line starters.

Already, Auburn has faced a serious COVID-19 disruption to practice. That may be a season-long issue.

Defensively, the linebackers will be the strength, with All-SEC KJ Britt leading that unit. The defensive line and the secondary have major holes to fill but Malzahn has recruited well enough to expect several players to step forward and take advantage of their opportunities.

Auburn showed enough flashes of promising play a year ago – even with a freshman quarterback – that there’s optimism for a serious run at the SEC West title.