SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneHerb GouldTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunTMG Maven
Search

Luicci's List: No. 2 Clemson

Tom Luicci

Okay, I admit it: I have Clemson fatigue. Yes, the Tigers probably should be the preseason No. 1. Yes, this five-year run (a 69-5 record, four national championship game appearances, two national titles) is the stuff of dynasties.

And, yes, on paper they look virtually unbeatable this year – with only a Nov. 7 trip to Notre Dame as a potential stumbling block on a schedule where it looks as if Dabo Swinney’s bunch will be favored by at least two touchdowns in every other game.

The ACC schedule is why I’m bored with Clemson. The Tigers need to move to the SEC. We need to see the likes of QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne against the weekly grind of an SEC schedule. Clemson has lost just two games to ACC opponents the past five years while suffering its other three defeats over that time to SEC teams.

Clemson even misses what might be the most-improved team in the ACC this year: North Carolina.

There are plenty of areas of uncertainty, like wide receiver and the offensive line and just enough key defensive players who need to be replaced. But Clemson wins so easily during the regular season that it plays most of its roster in games. So it’s just a matter of guys – guys with game experience, too – stepping in and stepping up.

LSU was a fun story last year because it was something new and a little different (and not Alabama or Georgia). Clemson has become so dominant in the ACC that it’s like watching a college version of the New England Patriots during the prime Tom Brady years. The whole regular season merely serves as a tune-up for the regular season. At least the Notre Dame game will provide a little uncertainty and maybe some suspense and a test. Maybe.

Comments

TMG Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

With Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etiene, the Tigers appeared headed to another CFP championship game.

With Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, the Tigers appeared headed to another CFP championship game.

Tony Barnhart

The Gould Standard: No. 2 Alabama

Crimson Tide needs to reload to stay on top. But that's what Nick Saban does.

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: No. 2 Alabama

The Tide will Roll in again, but not as far as they want.

Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: Pac-12 and Big Ten Need To Play or Shut Up

It's time for the Pac-12 and the Big 12 to envelope themselves in a cone of silence-until they make a FINAL call about playing football this fall.

Mark Blaudschun

Luicci's List: No. 3 Alabama

Crimson Tide Loaded For Bear (Actually, For Nick) Again

Tom Luicci

Sooners look playoff-bound again but will their defense give them a shot at the CFP championship?

Sooners look playoff-bound again but will their defense give them a shot at the CFP championship?

Tony Barnhart

Harbaugh Says Michigan Could Play in Two Weeks. Virus Says Otherwise.

Campus surges put college football teams in tough situations

Herb Gould

The Gould Standard: No. 3 Clemson

Trevor Lawrence, Tigers have all the ingredients to add another national championship

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: No. 3 Florida

The Gators are ready to move out of the SEC East into Final Four territory.

Mark Blaudschun

Georgia's Offense, With Uncertainty At QB, Needs To Develop Quickly

Georgia May Be Forced To Rely On Strong Defense Until Offense Comes Around

Tom Luicci