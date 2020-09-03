Luicci's List: No. 6 Notre Dame

Notre Dame, ACC member. It still doesn’t sound right. So why did the Irish sell their cherished independence (and soul) to be an ACC member for this year? Simple. They traded away history for a one-game season and a clear shot at the college football playoffs.

Look at the schedule. There’s only one ACC team that should give Notre Dame any reason to fret, and that’s Clemson. The Tigers have to travel to Notre Dame on Nov. 7, too.

The rest of the year is a tune-up for that game.

Notre Dame, which has won 10 or more games four of the past five seasons, has an abundance of returning talent, with seven starters back on offense. The unit will go as Ian Book (34 TDs last year, 20-3 record as a starter) goes, but the offensive line is one of the nation’s best. There’s some uncertainty at wide receiver and running back, but that’s all it is – uncertainty. Talent isn’t the issue. It will be interesting to see how Northwestern grad transfer Bennett Skowronek, a prove quality wideout, fits in.

The Irish’s absence of playmakers could be less of an issue as well with freshman running back Chris Tyree and redshirt junior Braden Lenzy in a more prominent role. Kyren Williams looks as if he will have a major impact at running back, where Notre Dame needs an upgrade.

Defensively, the Irish look to be solid throughout, with a nice mix of experience and youth.

So it really comes down to this: An unbeaten season hinges on a single game.