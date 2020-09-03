SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneHerb GouldTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunTMG Maven
Search

Luicci's List: No. 6 Notre Dame

Tom Luicci

Notre Dame, ACC member. It still doesn’t sound right. So why did the Irish sell their cherished independence (and soul) to be an ACC member for this year? Simple. They traded away history for a one-game season and a clear shot at the college football playoffs.

Look at the schedule. There’s only one ACC team that should give Notre Dame any reason to fret, and that’s Clemson. The Tigers have to travel to Notre Dame on Nov. 7, too.

The rest of the year is a tune-up for that game.

Notre Dame, which has won 10 or more games four of the past five seasons, has an abundance of returning talent, with seven starters back on offense. The unit will go as Ian Book (34 TDs last year, 20-3 record as a starter) goes, but the offensive line is one of the nation’s best. There’s some uncertainty at wide receiver and running back, but that’s all it is – uncertainty. Talent isn’t the issue. It will be interesting to see how Northwestern grad transfer Bennett Skowronek, a prove quality wideout, fits in.

The Irish’s absence of playmakers could be less of an issue as well with freshman running back Chris Tyree and redshirt junior Braden Lenzy in a more prominent role. Kyren Williams looks as if he will have a major impact at running back, where Notre Dame needs an upgrade.

Defensively, the Irish look to be solid throughout, with a nice mix of experience and youth.

So it really comes down to this: An unbeaten season hinges on a single game.

Comments

TMG Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CFB Begins With Winners...And Losers

The college football season (FBS level)) begins on Thursday night, but where it will end remains a mystery.

Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: No. 6 Georgia

Can the Bulldogs win the SEC East without a QB?

Mark Blaudschun

Irish will play a historic 2020 season as a full-time member of the ACC.

Irish will play a historic 2020 season as a full-time member of the ACC.

Tony Barnhart

The Gould Standard: No. 6 Georgia

Newman opts out as Dawgs QB. Focus turns to JT Daniels.

Herb Gould

Pre-Season College Football Rankings - Iowa State

Can Brock Purdy lead the Iowa State State Cyclones to elusive Big 12 title?

Tom Luicci

Tiz The Law Listed as 4-5 Morning Line Favorite for Saturday's Delayed Run For The Roses

Can Tiz The Law Be Beat In Saturday's Kentucky Derby?

Tom Luicci

A JERSEY GUY: No. 7 Auburn

The Tigers have had a rough summer with COVID-19, which might make playing football this fall easier.

Mark Blaudschun

Tigers lose all but six starters from a national championship team. Can they rebuild and challenge in the SEC West?

Tigers lose all but six starters from a national championship team. Can they rebuild and challenge in the SEC West?

Tony Barnhart

The Gould Standard: No. 7 Notre Dame

Irish boldly join ACC to ride out Covid-19 storm

Herb Gould

Tony Barnhart says College Football is Essential

The New York Times says "College Football Is Not Essential." Tony Barnhart Respectfully Disagrees.

Tony Barnhart

by

Hectorescobar