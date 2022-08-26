Introducing Mr. CFB & Friends

In the inaugural episode of Mr. CFB & Friends, Tony Barnhart, kicks off the season talking college football with friends Mark Blaudschun, Herb Gould and Tom Luicci. They talk the good, the bad, the money...and about football, too.

Click HERE to listen to (or download) this week's podcast (8/26/22). And, join us weekly throughout the season for more...

The complete TMG Podcast archive (2017-present) is available via these iTunes or Soundcloud links.