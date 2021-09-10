The Locksmith's Pick Six for Week 2

It's a fairly typical Week 2, with most of the splashy opening-game matchups now complete. There are a couple of nationally-significant games this week -- Oregon at Ohio State, Iowa at Iowa State and Texas A&M at Colorado among them -- but nothing that figures to cause a chaotic jolt to the rankings.

It's the kind of week where even the ACC may succeed.

Oh, and memo to self after opening by going 4-2 vs. the spread: Always remember that Wisconsin is burdened by mediocre quarterback play no matter who the head coach is.

On to Week 2.

Rutgers over SYRACUSE, taking 2 1/2

Improved Scarlet Knights impressed by putting 61 on Temple, but QB Noah Vedral and the run defense need to be much better. The thinking is they both will show more this week against a Syracuse team just a few months removed from 1-10. The Orange remain a work in progress and still have erratic Tommy DeVito at QB -- but at least the Dome has air conditioning now.

Iowa over IOWA STATE, taking 4 1/2

I will continue to beat this drum until proven wrong: This looks like one of Kirk Ferentz's better teams in his long tenure at Iowa and it marks the first time these teams have met with both ranked. Hawkeyes' looked sharp in routing Indiana last week but QB Spencer Petras -- still -- has to show he can be a consistent factor. Cyclones escaped Northern Iowa last week but were no doubt keeping things under wraps for this. Slowing RB Breece Hall is the key for Iowa. QB Brock Purdy has been big-game tested now.

ARKANSAS over Texas, taking 6 1/2

An early introduction to the SEC for the Longhorns, even though this is more reminiscent of an old Southwest Conference showdown. It looks like frosh QB Hudson Card will be a good one for Texas, but this is his first road test and Arkansas will have its first sellout since 2017. Razorbacks' offense struggled last week despite scoring 38 but the defense was good. Good enough to give young Mr. Card some problems.

Air Force over NAVY, giving 5 1/2

A meaningful game for both schools on 9/11, with emotions likely running high. But this pick is a reflection of the state of both programs right now. Air Force looks to be solid; Navy has tumbled to depths not seen in a while and was humbled in a 48-7 home loss to Marshall last week. Eventually the Midshipmen figure to turn things around -- just not yet and not this Saturday.

Florida over USF, giving 28 1/2

Gators did what they were supposed to do against Lafayette last week and will probably have more fans at Raymond James Stadium than the hometown Bulls. To be honest the level of competition this week isn't much of a step up either. USF lost its opener 45-0 to N.C. State and looked lifeless doing so. Maybe this is 48-7.

VIRGINIA over Illinois, giving 10

Illini fell back to earth following their upset of Nebraska with a loss to UTSA, revealing they are more the team we saw last week than the one in the opener. UTSA totaled nearly 500 yards in a 37-30 victory. That's something Cav's QB Brennan Armstrong should be acutely aware of after passing for 339 yards and combining for four TDs in a rout of William & Mary last week. This is a game Virginia knows it has to win to make anything of its season. Illinois is still Illinois.

LAST WEEK VS. SPREAD: 4-2

SEASON VS. SPREAD: 4-2

Home team in CAPS